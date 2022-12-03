Nets’ Kevin Durant responds to Charles Barkley's claim he's ‘insecure at times’

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant isn’t going to allow NBA legend Charles Barkley to talk about him without getting in a word.

Durant, who has had his spats with Barkley in the past, clapped back on social media as a clip of Barkley on Taylor Rooks podcast made the rounds.

"I actually like Kevin, I think he's a great player," Barkley said on the podcast when asked about his past exchanges with Durant. "I think he's actually a good dude. I think he's insecure at times.

"Sometimes criticisms are fair. He got mad at me because, my point was, there’s a really big difference between being a bus driver than a bus rider."

Barkley has been critical of Durant for joining the Golden State Warriors following their 73-win season in 2016. Durant won two championships in Golden State, but Barkley has said that Durant needs to win another ring while being the best player on a championship team.

"He gets mad when the old guys like myself say that he's gotta win a championship away of the Golden State Warriors for his level to grow," Barkley continued. "And I know he got offended by that, but that’s not my job to worry about people's feelings."

With the clip circulating on Twitter, Durant responded.

Rooks pushed back on Barkley calling Durant "insecure," asking Barkley what evidence he had for making the assessment.

"The reason I say he’s insecure … Taylor, there’s levels to this," Barkley said. "You don’t have to react to every fool."

"Everybody’s opinion doesn’t matter. It does not," he continued. "You don’t need burner phones. You’re Kevin Durant. You can say whatever the hell you want to. But you don’t have to react to every single thing. That’s where I think some of his insecurities come in."

Durant has carried Brooklyn at the start of the 2022 NBA season, averaging 29.8 points per game on 55.4% shooting from the field.