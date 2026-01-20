Warriors star Jimmy Butler's season over after devastating knee injury against Heat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after tearing an ACL, his agent confirmed.

Butler was injured in Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

It was a 135-112 win for Golden State, but it came at a serious price given Butler’s star status.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, told ESPN the injury was a "gut punch," but he remained optimistic for the 36-year-old.

"I firmly believe that this is a part of the journey, and we can’t only expect to take the good things out of it," Lee said to the outlet. "We’ve watched life happen to countless others, and now it’s his turn to face this. It’s how life works.

LEBRON JAMES' UNPRECEDENTED ALL-STAR STREAK COMES TO AN END AFTER 22 YEARS AS GAME STATUS HANGS IN BALANCE

"I’ve known for over 10 years now that Jimmy is going to win a championship before he is done. My belief in that is unwavering."

Butler also posted about his injury in a positive light despite the situation, saying in an Instagram post he would be "back before you know it."

The injury happened in the third quarter of a Warriors-Heat game Monday night. Butler caught a pass near the hoop and landed awkwardly on his right leg. He fell to the court immediately after contact, and though a foul was called, he didn’t get up.

Butler grabbed his right knee, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called a timeout to look at his All-Star forward.

Butler was screaming in pain, showing that the injury was serious. After some time, Butler was helped off the court by a couple Warriors teammates and led to the tunnel, where he couldn’t put any weight on his right leg.

"Praying for the best as far as scans," Warriors star Steph Curry said at the time.

This marks a third significant knee injury for Butler, who had a meniscus tear in 2018 and an MCL sprain last season. He had been playing well with the Warriors through 37 games this season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warriors may need to make some moves if they want to push toward another NBA title. They are 25-19 after the win Monday night and are eighth in the Western Conference.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.