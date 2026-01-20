LeBron James' unprecedented All-Star streak comes to an end after 22 years as game status hangs in balance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The All-Star Game has been an annual trip for LeBron James, but that may not be the case this year.

For the first time since his rookie season, the NBA's all-time leading scorer was not named a starter for the All-Star Game.

Starters, who are chosen by fans, NBA players and media members, were revealed earlier this week. Reserves are chosen by NBA head coaches. Thus, James' fate will be decided by them, or possibly even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

James missed the beginning of the season with sciatica, returning after 14 games. He started off slowly, averaging 14 points per game and ending a streak of 1,297 games scoring at least 10 points (he did get the assist on a buzzer-beater).

But in 18 games since then, he's been his normal self, averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO BOOS HOME FANS AFTER BASKET AMID TRADE RUMORS: 'I DON'T THINK IT'S FAIR'

James extended his NBA record by making his 21st consecutive All-Star Game last season, but roughly 90 minutes before the contest, he announced he would not play because of foot and ankle discomfort — he had played in each of the previous 20 contests.

James, 41, did say that he was "TBD" for all back-to-back games for the rest of the season because of his age, so perhaps he would welcome a stay at home this year. However, he would not have to travel far, as the game will be played in Inglewood at the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome. James currently plays for their crosstown rival Lakers.

The game will feature a USA vs. World format, as Silver cited the Winter Olympics and the success of the NHL's 4 Nations tournament as reasons for the change amid dull play in recent years.

