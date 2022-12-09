Warriors forward Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit against the University of Vermont: report

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb was accused of raping another student while attending the University of Vermont in 2019 in a civil lawsuit filed against the university on Tuesday, which claims that school officials showed "deliberate indifference" and mishandling of sexual assault complaints, according to multiple reports.

Lamb, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, was alleged to have raped the woman at an off-campus party in 2019 – an incident, along with two others, that she reported to the school’s Title IX office, SF Gate reported Thursday.

In a statement to the outlet, the Warriors said the organization did its "due diligence" prior to signing Lamb but added that it would "evaluate" any new information.

"Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case," the statement read. "Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly."

The woman, who was a student-athlete at the time, detailed the graphic nature of the alleged assault in her lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday.

Lamb also denied the accusations in a statement the Warriors provided to the outlet.

"The allegations made against me in 2019 that have recently resurfaced are patently false," the statement read. "I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter. Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault."

The women and two other plaintiffs named in the lawsuit – all students at the University of Vermont, claim the "deliberate indifference to student-on-student harassment, sexual assault, and drugging" by the school, the board of trustees and several other defendants "created a discriminatory and sexually hostile environment in which female students faced a heightened risk of sexual assault and, once assaulted, lacked any meaningful avenue of redress."

"Defendants contributed to and ignored known and obvious conditions that substantially increased Plaintiffs' risk of campus sexual assault by fellow students," the lawsuit read, in part, via the SF Gate.

"Despite repeated demands to better protect students from sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable, Defendants failed to promptly investigate credible reports that assailants, particularly within fraternity and athletic groups, drugged and assaulted women on campus. Even when appropriate individuals had actual notice of rapes and assaults, Defendants ignored official Title IX procedures and failed to offer appropriate accommodations, explain survivors' options to them, or sanction their assailants."