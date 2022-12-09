Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden State Warriors
Published

Warriors forward Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit against the University of Vermont: report

Lamb was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb was accused of raping another student while attending the University of Vermont in 2019 in a civil lawsuit filed against the university on Tuesday, which claims that school officials showed "deliberate indifference" and mishandling of sexual assault complaints, according to multiple reports.  

Lamb, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, was alleged to have raped the woman at an off-campus party in 2019 – an incident, along with two others, that she reported to the school’s Title IX office, SF Gate reported Thursday. 

Anthony Lamb, #40 of the Golden State Warriors, drives towards the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on Nov. 11, 2022 in San Francisco.

Anthony Lamb, #40 of the Golden State Warriors, drives towards the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on Nov. 11, 2022 in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In a statement to the outlet, the Warriors said the organization did its "due diligence" prior to signing Lamb but added that it would "evaluate" any new information. 

FAMILY OF EX-NFL PLAYER GLENN FOSTER JR SUES FUNERAL HOME FOR ‘MISHANDLING’ AND ‘DESTRUCTION’ OF HIS REMAINS

"Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case," the statement read. "Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly."

The woman, who was a student-athlete at the time, detailed the graphic nature of the alleged assault in her lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday.

Anthony Lamb, #40 of the Golden State Warriors, dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 7, 2022 at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City.

Anthony Lamb, #40 of the Golden State Warriors, dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 7, 2022 at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lamb also denied the accusations in a statement the Warriors provided to the outlet. 

"The allegations made against me in 2019 that have recently resurfaced are patently false," the statement read. "I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter. Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault."

The women and two other plaintiffs named in the lawsuit – all students at the University of Vermont, claim the "deliberate indifference to student-on-student harassment, sexual assault, and drugging" by the school, the board of trustees and several other defendants "created a discriminatory and sexually hostile environment in which female students faced a heightened risk of sexual assault and, once assaulted, lacked any meaningful avenue of redress." 

Anthony Lamb, #40 of the Golden State Warriors, dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Anthony Lamb, #40 of the Golden State Warriors, dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. (Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Defendants contributed to and ignored known and obvious conditions that substantially increased Plaintiffs' risk of campus sexual assault by fellow students," the lawsuit read, in part, via the SF Gate. 

"Despite repeated demands to better protect students from sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable, Defendants failed to promptly investigate credible reports that assailants, particularly within fraternity and athletic groups, drugged and assaulted women on campus. Even when appropriate individuals had actual notice of rapes and assaults, Defendants ignored official Title IX procedures and failed to offer appropriate accommodations, explain survivors' options to them, or sanction their assailants." 

Lamb played for the University of Vermont from 2016-2020, when he was named America East Player of the Year as a junior and senior. After brief stints with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, he signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in October. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings