©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia softball player contends with dust devil as she makes diving play for out

Glory Fastpitch coach Mike Mertz posted the video on social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Virginia softball player battles dust devil to make incredible play Video

Virginia softball player battles dust devil to make incredible play

A Virginia softball player deals with a dust devil to make an incredible diving play for an out. (Credit: Virginia Glory Mertz softball team /TMX)

A Virginia high school softball player had to contend with a dust devil over the weekend to make an incredible play in a game for her travel team.

Glory Fastpitch coach Mike Mertz posted a video on X on Monday, showing the play Sophie Scurci made. The dust devil formed at second base when Scurci moved to her left to field the ground ball. Scurci dove for the ball, fielded it and then threw it to first for the out.

A dust devil forms

A dust devil formed before the pitch. (Virginia Glory Mertz softball team /TMX)

Sophie Scurci makes the play

Sophie Scurci was caught up in a dust devil. (Virginia Glory Mertz softball team /TMX)

"The ol’ dirt tornado rolled through Richmond but @sophiescurci was not affected! Amazing clip, and some amazing hitting also, putting up a 1.431 OPS for the weekend. #WeLove getting dirty," Mertz wrote on the social media platform.

The game was played as part of the Starz Gold Fall Showcase in Richmond, Virginia. Mertz is the head coach of the national 18U Glory team, which is based in Virginia.

The squad has a handful of players who have committed to NCAA schools already, including Fordham, North Carolina, Bucknell, Maine and Hofstra.

Sophie Scurci makes the out

Sophie Scurci made the play to her left. (Virginia Glory Mertz softball team /TMX)

The softball team has a long list of events in the fall. The TNT Last Look Fall Showcase is set to take place next week with more tournaments on the way on consecutive weekends in November.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.