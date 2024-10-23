Livvy Dunne reflects on 'full-circle moment' seeing boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch against Yankees

Livvy Dunne got to see her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, cap off one of the best rookie seasons in MLB history last month, which is special in its own right.

But there was an added bonus – it all happened right in Dunne's backyard.

Dunne may be an LSU gymnast, but she's a native of Westwood, New Jersey.

Skenes' final start of the 2024 season took place at Yankee Stadium, roughly 15 miles away from Dunne's hometown and a place where Dunne had visited plenty of times well before dating an MLB All-Star.

For Dunne, it was a "full-circle moment."

"That was one of the most fun times I’ve ever had. Although it was raining, and I had to fly back to school the next day. It was definitely a time crunch. But I had the best time," Dunne told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "It was a very full-circle moment, to see him come back to New York, have us both be in New York together, and him pitching against the Yankees, that’s a pretty surreal moment. I’m pretty sure I teared up watching it."

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the right-handed pitcher with the first overall pick last year, and he dominated the minors and was called up to the big leagues in May. His dominance earned him an All-Star nod, and he was named the game's starting pitcher for the National League.

In the first inning, he struck out Juan Soto looking on a 100 mph two-seamer and followed up by wiping away likely MVP Aaron Judge with a disgusting breaking ball.

He only pitched one more inning, but his last pitch of the season was another devastating two-seamer, this one to Jazz Chisholm Jr., that the Yankees third baseman looked at for strike three. Skenes went six up, six down in his final outing.

Skenes finished his first MLB season with a 1.96 ERA, the lowest among pitchers with over 100 innings pitched. It's also the lowest ever for a rookie in the live-ball era (since 1920). He also struck out 11.5 batters per nine innings and had a WHIP of 0.95.

The 22-year-old is not qualified for the ERA title because pitchers need to throw one inning per game (normally, 162 innings) to do so, and he pitched 133 this year.

That will likely prevent him from winning the Cy Young Award, but he's already an ace and will be in that conversation for a long time.

Perhaps Dunne, though, has a rooting interest in the World Series, as the Yanks will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.