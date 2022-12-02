Viral video captures violent brawl between two gym goers

A video of a wild brawl between two men at a gym has gone viral on social media after footage of the intense altercation showed the men exchanging punches before bystanders eventually jumped in to break it up.

The video, which was posted to social media Wednesday, captured two men at Fitness Connection fighting in a packed gym for nearly two minutes.

In the initial moments of the fight, the two members appeared to be dodging each other’s punches. One spectator can even be heard asking, "They’re playing though, right?"

2022 WORLD CUP: URUGUAY PLAYERS FURIOUSLY CHASE AFTER REFEREES FOLLOWING ELIMINATION

That’s when the man in red eventually lands one of his punches, knocking the other over.

The fight quickly took a turn for the worse with both men violently attacking one another.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A woman on the phone can be seen attempting to break up the fight, but video showed the incident lasting nearly two minutes before several gym members jumped in to finally end it.

A spokesperson with Fitness Connection confirmed to Fox News Digital Friday that the incident took place inside one of its locations Tuesday. She declined to name the exact location of the facility, citing the privacy of members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are aware of an incident that occurred inside one of our locations on November 29, 2022," a statement from Fitness Connection said.

"As always, the health and safety of our members and Teammates is of the utmost importance and Fitness Connection strongly condemns any acts of violence, especially within our facilities."

It was not immediately clear if law enforcement was notified of the incident.



