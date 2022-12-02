Expand / Collapse search
2022 World Cup: Uruguay players furiously chase after referees following elimination

South Korea's 2-1 win over Portugal sealed Uruguay's fate

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Uruguay was knocked out of the World Cup on Friday despite its win over Ghana, but players on the field turned their frustrations towards the officiating crew, grabbing at them as they angrily followed them into the tunnel. 

Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 in the final Group H match before the Round of 16, but a win by South Korea over Portugal bumped them down to third place, eliminating them from the tournament. 

German referee Daniel Siebert presents a yellow card to Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani after the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, on Friday.

German referee Daniel Siebert presents a yellow card to Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani after the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, on Friday. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

As soon as the final whistle was blown, players from Uruguay’s bench swarmed the referees as they attempted to exit the pitch. 

Players were seen physically grabbing at the officials, with at least one yellow card being handed out.

The referees were eventually escorted out but were followed by the unrelenting players. 

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera remonstrates with German referee Daniel Siebert at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, on Friday.

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera remonstrates with German referee Daniel Siebert at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, on Friday. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Star striker Luis Suarez left the field in tears after helplessly watching from the bench as Uruguay struggled to score another goal in the second half, which would have given them the opportunity to advance. 

Luis Suarez of Uruguay looks dejected after his team's elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Friday.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay looks dejected after his team's elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Friday. (Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

South Korea moved on to the knockout stage for the first time since 2010, while Portugal moved on with its first group win since 2006. 

They will face the winners of Friday’s Group G matches.

