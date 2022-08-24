Expand / Collapse search
Victoria Azarenka, a Belarus native, dropped from Ukraine charity match at US Open

Ukranian player declined invite due to Azarenka's inclusion

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Two-time grand slam champion Victoria Azarenka was dropped from a pre-U.S. Open exhibition match that will raise money for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The former No. 1 ranked player in the world is from Belarus, who assisted Russia in their invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a backhand during his match against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during the Western &amp; Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2022 in Mason, Ohio.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a backhand during his match against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during the Western &amp;amp; Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Marta Kostyuk, a player from Ukraine, declined an invite to participate due to Azarenka originally being scheduled to play.

"When we found out that there would be representatives of Russia or Belarus at this event, I immediately said that I will not participate in this," Kostyuk said, according to Tennis Up To Date.

Kostyuk also criticized Azarenka for her lack of support to her personally, as well as the people of Ukraine.

"I did not understand the reason why they called Victoria Azarenka," she added. "There was no open help from her in our direction. She did not communicate with me, but I know that she communicated with Serhiy Stakhovsky, with Gael Monfils in Madrid. There was no dialogue with me personally, although it cannot be said that I was invisible. Maybe I'm not that visible because I'm not ranked high enough to be talked to, but that's not what I'm talking about, I'm talking about the fact that I've been active enough since the beginning of the war."

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates winning a point against Camila Giorgi of Italy during her first round match on Day 4 of the Western &amp; Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 16, 2022 in Mason, Ohio.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates winning a point against Camila Giorgi of Italy during her first round match on Day 4 of the Western &amp;amp; Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 16, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. ((Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images))

"In the last 24 hours, after careful consideration and dialogue with all parties involved, Victoria Azarenka will not be participating... this evening," the USTA said in a statement. "Vika is a strong player leader and we appreciate her willingness to participate. Given the sensitivities to Ukrainian players, and the ongoing conflict, we believe this is the right course of action for us."

Azarenka, along with all other plays representing Russia or Belarus, were banned from playing in Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, returns to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif.

Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, returns to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif.

The "Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition" will be played on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.