Ukrainian tennis pro Marta Kostyuk rips Russian players over 'no war' statements: 'They have no substance'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

​​Ukrainian tennis pro Marta Kostyuk ripped her Russian rivals this week for their attitude toward the war, saying they are seemingly more concerned with their banking transactions than what is happening to the people of Ukraine.

Kostyuk, 19, told reporters after her opening-round victory at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday that it is still difficult for her to see Russian athletes on the court and that their calls for peace "have no substance."

TOTTENHAM MANAGER ANTONIO CONTE SYMPATHIZES WITH BANNED RUSSIAN ATHLETES: ‘IT’S NOT FAIR’

"You cannot be neutral in this," she said, via AFP . "These ‘no war’ statements — they hurt me because they have no substance."

"Seeing (Russian) players on-site really hurts me," she continued. "And seeing them having the only problem not being able to transfer the money and stuff — that’s what they are talking about — this is unacceptable for me."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kostyuk also took aim at the ATP and WTA for its decision not to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus, but rather have them compete as neutrals.

"I don’t agree with the action that has been taken," she said. "Look at the other sports, look at the big sports, what they did, that’s it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kostyuk said she has heard from some Russian players but added that she’s received no apologies for what their country is doing.

"You don’t have to be involved in politics to behave like a human being. Everyone knows what’s going on. It hurts me. It hurts me every time I arrive at the stadium and see all these Russian players."