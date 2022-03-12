Expand / Collapse search
Ukrainian tennis pro Marta Kostyuk rips Russian players over 'no war' statements: 'They have no substance'

Kostyuk also took aim at the ATP and WTA for its decision not to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
​​Ukrainian tennis pro Marta Kostyuk ripped her Russian rivals this week for their attitude toward the war, saying they are seemingly more concerned with their banking transactions than what is happening to the people of Ukraine. 

Kostyuk, 19, told reporters after her opening-round victory at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday that it is still difficult for her to see Russian athletes on the court and that their calls for peace "have no substance."

"You cannot be neutral in this," she said, via AFP. "These ‘no war’ statements — they hurt me because they have no substance." 

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine talks to the media after defeating Maryna Zanveska of Belgium in her first round match at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2022 in Indian Wells, California  (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

"Seeing (Russian) players on-site really hurts me," she continued. "And seeing them having the only problem not being able to transfer the money and stuff — that’s what they are talking about — this is unacceptable for me."

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates a poin against Maryna Zanevska of Belgium in their first round match on Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.  (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Kostyuk also took aim at the ATP and WTA for its decision not to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus, but rather have them compete as neutrals. 

"I don’t agree with the action that has been taken," she said. "Look at the other sports, look at the big sports, what they did, that’s it."

Daniil Medvedev of Russia during a match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan as part of day 4 of the Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2022 at Arena GNP Seguros on February 24, 2022 in Acapulco, Mexico.  (Photo by Regina Cortina/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Kostyuk said she has heard from some Russian players but added that she’s received no apologies for what their country is doing. 

"You don’t have to be involved in politics to behave like a human being. Everyone knows what’s going on. It hurts me. It hurts me every time I arrive at the stadium and see all these Russian players."

