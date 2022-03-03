Victoria Azarenka, tennis star from Belarus, 'devastated' by attacks on Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, a former world tennis No. 1-ranked player, admitted she is heartbroken about people suffering in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded the country last week.

Ukraine’s emergency service said Wednesday that the invasion has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed homes, hospitals, transportation and other facilities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine," Azarenka wrote on Twitter . "It's heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence."

Belarus is an ally of Russia, and the country has contributed to the invasion, which Russia has called a "special operation."

ATHLETES FROM RUSSIA, BELARUS BARRED FROM PARALYMPIC GAMES AS PROTESTS JEOPARDIZE 'VIABILITY,' IPC SAYS

"Since my early childhood, I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people, as well as both nations, friendly and supportive of one another," Azarenka said. "It is hard to witness the violent separation that is currently taking place instead of supporting and finding compassion for each other."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Azarenka, who is a two-time Grand Slam champion, says that she just wishes for peace.

"My heart is with everyone directly and indirectly impacted by this war that is causing such pain and suffering for so many," Azarenka said. "I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war."