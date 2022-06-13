Expand / Collapse search
USFL Week 9 recap: Scores, standings and more

There is one more week left in the USFL's inaugural season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The United States Football League’s first season is nearing its end and the playoff picture became crystal clear after the ninth week of the year.

The New Jersey Generals and Philadelphia Stars will headline the North Division playoffs and the Birmingham Stallions will face off against the New Orleans Breakers in the South Division playoffs. The winner of each playoff game will meet for the USFL championship.

The playoffs will take place in Canton, Ohio, near the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The divisional playoffs begin June 25 and the finals will take place July 3.

Additionally, the Stallions suffered their first loss of the season. Birmingham fell to the Houston Gamblers 17-15.

Read below for a recap of Week 9.

Scoreboard

Luis Perez #2 of the New Jersey Generals passes the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Luis Perez #2 of the New Jersey Generals passes the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Michael Reaves/USFL/Getty Images)

GENERALS 25, PANTHERS 23: The Generals solidified their playoff status with a win over the Panthers on Saturday. Luis Perez had 92 passing yards and a touchdown pass while wide receiver Cam Echols-Luper had a rushing touchdown. The Generals forced three interceptions and were able to secure two-point win.

GAMBLERS 17, STALLIONS 15: The Gamblers, who boast some of the top defensive players in the USFL, forced a safety and intercepted a J’Mar Smith pass with about 1:22 remaining in the game. Houston’s scoring mostly came on field goals and the safety, but the team took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a Kenji Bahar touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber

BREAKERS 17, BANDITS 6: New Orleans picked up their sixth win of the season and managed to secure a playoff spot against divisional-rival Tampa Bay. The Breakers scored all of their 17 points in the second quarter. Zach Smith had a touchdown pass to tight end Sal Cannella.

STARS 17, MAULERS 16: Philadelphia won their fourth straight game and clinched a playoff spot with a close victory over the Maulers. Matt Colburn II and Paul Terry each had a rushing touchdown. Pittsburgh fell to 1-8 with the loss. Vad Lee had a touchdown pass to Tre Walker.

Standings

North Division

  1. Generals (8-1)
  2. Stars (6-3)
  3. Panthers (1-8)
  4. Maulers (1-8)

South Division

  1. Stallions (8-1)
  2. Breakers (6-3)
  3. Bandits (4-5)
  4. Gamblers (2-7)

Stat leaders thru Week 9

Passing yards

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 1,798 yards

2). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits) 1,790 yards

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 1,501 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits) 12 touchdowns

2). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 10 touchdowns

3). Case Cookus (Stars) 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards

Jordan Ellis #31 of the New Orleans Breakers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Bandits at Protective Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jordan Ellis #31 of the New Orleans Breakers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Bandits at Protective Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

1). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 564 yards

2). Darius Victor (Generals) 543 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 514 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 9 touchdowns

2). Matt Colburn II (Stars) 7 touchdowns

3). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 4 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Lance Lenoir Jr (Panthers) 47 catches

2). Victor Bolden Jr (Stallions) 41 catches

3). KaVontae Turpin (Generals) 39 catches

Receiving yards

1). KaVontae Turpin (Generals) 472 yards

2). Lance Lenoir Jr (Panthers) 453 yards

3). Marlon Williams (Stallions) 444 yards

Receiving touchdowns

Isaiah Zuber #1 of the Houston Gamblers catches the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Isaiah Zuber #1 of the Houston Gamblers catches the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Michael Reaves/USFL/Getty Images)

1). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 5 touchdowns

2). Bug Howard (Stars) 4 touchdowns

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 4 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 108 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 84 tackles

3). Frank Ginda (Panthers) 82 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 11 sacks

2). Adam Rodriguez (Stars) 8 sacks

3). DeMarquis Gates (Stallions) 5.5 sacks

Interceptions

1). Channing Stribling (Stars) 7 interceptions

2). Will Likely (Gamblers) 4 interceptions

3). Shalom Luani (Generals) 4 interceptions

Matt Colburn II #5 of the Philadelphia Stars runs with the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Matt Colburn II #5 of the Philadelphia Stars runs with the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

Week 10 schedule

June 18: Stars vs. Generals (Noon ET; USA)

June 18: Stallions vs. Bandits (4 p.m. ET; FOX)

June 19: Panthers vs. Maulers (Noon ET; USA)

June 19: Breakers vs. Gamblers (8:30 p.m. ET; FS1)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.