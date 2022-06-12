Expand / Collapse search
Gamblers hand Stallions their first loss of USFL season

The Gamblers got a huge defensive effort in the win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Birmingham Stallions’ winning streak in the United States Football League’s inaugural season came to an end Saturday night with a 17-15 loss to the Houston Gamblers.

The Gamblers, who boast some of the top defensive players in the USFL, forced a safety and intercepted a J’Mar Smith pass with about 1:22 remaining in the game.

Kenji Bahar of the Houston Gamblers carries the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium June 11, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (Michael Reaves/USFL/Getty Images)

Houston’s scoring mostly came on field goals and the safety, but the team took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a Kenji Bahar touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber to make it 17-15.

Houston needed to play lockdown defense to keep Birmingham from scoring.

Bahar finished 16-for-24 with 164 passing yards and the touchdown. Tyler Palka led the Gamblers in receiving with six catches for 83 yards. Zuber added three catches for 31 yards and the score.

Isaiah Zuber of the Houston Gamblers catches the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium June 11, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (Michael Reaves/USFL/Getty Images)

Gamblers’ defensive end Ahmad Gooden and defensive tackle Joey Ivie each sacked Smith. Donald Payne, one of the league leaders in tackles, had 12 tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended.

J'Mar Smith of the Birmingham Stallions passes the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against the Houston Gamblers at Protective Stadium June 11, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

For the Stallions, Smith was 28-for-41 with 260 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Victor Bolden Jr. had eight catches for 74 yards, and Adrian Hardy had the lone touchdown catch from Smith.

Birmingham already has clinched a playoff spot. The team won the South Division. Houston improved to 2-7 with the victory.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.