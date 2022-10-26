Expand / Collapse search
USC Trojans
Published

USC linebacker played through gruesome finger injury, Lincoln Riley says

USC is coming off of first loss of the season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Football players are as tough as they come, constantly playing through various injuries throughout the season.

The stories of players playing through pain are legendary, but USC head coach Lincoln Riley had a doozy on Tuesday.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is shown prior to a game against Washington State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 8, 2022.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is shown prior to a game against Washington State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 8, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Redshirt junior linebacker Tuasivi Nomura was praised for his toughness by Riley, who recounted an amazing story to highlight his point.

"He’s been really good. He’s one of our toughest, most physical players on the football team," Riley told reporters, according to 247Sports. "You feel his physicality and his speed and his decisiveness on the field. Another guy whose emergence both on special teams and defense has been very important.

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura runs down the field during a game against Washington State on Oct. 8, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura runs down the field during a game against Washington State on Oct. 8, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"He’s been a guy who’s played through some pretty tough stuff that not a lot of people would play through earlier in the season, which was pretty impressive. He’s about as tough as they come.

"I can’t remember what game that was, maybe Fresno [State], he broke his finger in the middle of a play, Actually, like a compound (break), like a bone sticking out. Didn’t tell anybody. Played three more plays with a bone sticking out of his finger.

Nomura has 15 total tackles for USC this season while also contributing on special teams.

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura warms up for the spring game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 17, 2021.

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura warms up for the spring game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 17, 2021. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

"He did, it was unbelievable," Riley continued. "And played well. He had two tackles, then finally comes over and tells somebody. We obviously couldn’t tell from the sideline."

No. 10 USC is coming off of its bye week following its first loss of the season in Week 7 to Utah.

The Trojans will play a much-improved Arizona team on Saturday that sits at 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in the conference.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.