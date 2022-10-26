LenDale White suggests he was given chance to grab $150K

LenDale White was a member of one of the greatest backfields in college football history from 2003 to 2005, when he and Reggie Bush put on a show at USC .

In three seasons in Los Angeles, White rushed for 3,149 yards and 52 touchdowns, winning a national championship in 2003 and 2004.

White also was not hurting for money during his college years.

On a recent episode of the "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast, White described some of his time at USC and how he once "found" $150,000 worth of cash.

"All I know is that I had a nice house, or a nice apartment, and when I went in there, somebody left something behind," White said on the podcast. "I don’t know if it was for me or not, but I never told anybody that they left it there, and I kept it."

"Maybe about $150,000 … this is all just cash. Rubber bands," White said when asked about the most amount of money he's ever seen "left somewhere."

White also mentioned that he drove a Lexus GS400 in college.

Bush, White’s running mate at USC, had his 2005 Heisman Trophy taken away after an investigation found that he and his family received improper benefits while he was in college.

With the recent implementation of Name, Image, and Likeness rules in college sports – which allows college athletes to make money – many believe that Bush should have his Heisman returned.

In July 2021, the NCAA ruled that Bush would still not be considered the 2005 winner of the award, a decision that irked White.

"It's despicable," White said in September, according to TMZ Sports. "When you think about it, obviously we know he made a mistake back then, and he paid for it. He knows it. It was 20 years. Now, it's time to just finally welcome him back. It's been too long."

While White lived the high life in college, his NFL career was a disappointment.