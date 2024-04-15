Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USC Trojans

USC legend Reggie Bush receives support from Notre Dame great in quest to reclaim Heisman Trophy

Bush relinquished his Heisman in 2012

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown expressed support for Reggie Bush’s quest to reclaim the Heisman Trophy he voluntarily gave up in the wake of the penalties the NCAA levied on the University of Southern California over policy infractions.

In the increasing prevalence of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with college athletes supposedly receiving large sums of money to play for high-profile schools, Bush launched his efforts to get his Heisman Trophy back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tim Brown with Brian Kelly

Tim Brown attends SiriusXM's Notre Dame Town Hall live from Notre Dame Stadium on April 18, 2013, in South Bend, Indiana. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Brown, who won the Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame, told Fox News Digital that he hopes the former USC running back will get the award back.

"You know, before NIL, I think you had a lot of Heisman winners saying that he should het his trophy back. But after NIL, I mean, come on man, what are we doing?" Brown said. "What in the world … (It's not) like the guy got $1 million. It’s not like he got money at all from what I know. This is based on what his parents did."

"It doesn’t matter what the situation is in a particular [place] like this where … the media and people who were voting said that he won the trophy. What does the NCAA have anything to do with this? I hope that things work out for him and he’s able to get the trophy back."

Reggie Bush at the Heisman celebration

USC running back Reggie Bush is shown after receiving the Heisman Trophy at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on Dec. 10, 2005. (Michael Cohen/WireImage)

LSU'S BRIAN KELLY DISHES ON 'BIGGEST ISSUE' WHEN IT COMES TO NIL IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

A four-year extra benefits investigation determined in 2010 that Bush and his family received benefits from a would-be sports agent who was not affiliated with USC, according to ESPN. Bush filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA in August over a 2021 statement.

The statement in question came from the NCAA in 2021 in response to an inquiry regarding whether Bush’s records and participation would be restored after changes to NIL rules.

Bush gave the trophy back in 2012.

Brown and Bush are set to compete at the Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament in Irving, Texas, this week. The tournament starts on April 19 and runs through April 21.

"Did I get enough practice in? Am I going to be able to play better?" Brown wondered to Fox News Digital when asked how he was feeling ahead of the tournament. "It should be fun. I’m looking forward to trying to go out there and hit that ball around the course."

Tim Brown with Notre Dame

Tim Brown of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball during a game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, circa 1986. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tournament will tee off at Las Colinas County Club and can be seen on the GOLF Channel.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.