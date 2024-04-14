Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU's Brian Kelly dishes on the 'biggest issue' when it comes to NIL in college football

Kelly put together back-to-back 10-win seasons

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly floated the idea of having a salary cap in college football as name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal become move prevalent.

Kelly explained his position in an interview on "The Dan Le Batard Show" last week.

Brian Kelly at a Heisman presser

Brian Kelly, head football coach of LSU, answers questions after winning the Heisman Trophy at a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis on December 9, 2023, in New York City. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Well, if we had a salary cap, I'd be OK with it, but there's no salary cap," Kelly said. "I mean, that's the issue, really. I mean, if we all were operating under the same guidelines, at least we could, you know, know, ‘OK this is what we've got,' but that's really the biggest issue. 

"But look at the parallels, you're right. I mean look at Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, they're all looking for that rookie signing bonus. We're out there recruiting seniors in high school, they're looking for that freshman signing bonus. The transfer portal, he's looking for a free agent bonus, and then the guys on your roster, they want retention bonuses. 

Brian Kelly vs Texas A&M

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"So, look, it parallels, NIL money is broken down into the three categories that the NFL is paying out, and we're doing the same thing. Unfortunately, we're doing it without a salary cap, and that's where it makes it just absolutely crazy, because you just don’t know what the numbers are from year to year."

Kelly sounded the alarm about the "wild west" of NIL in December. He warned about instances where NIL could become "pay for play."

Brian Kelly on the sidelines

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers on January 1, 2024, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU was ranked in the top 10 in 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings in 2023 and 2024. The Tigers were 10-4 in Kelly’s first season in 2022 and 10-3 in his second season last year.

