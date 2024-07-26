Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

USA track star Noah Lyles paints 'ICON' on fingernails for opening ceremony

Lyles is trying to win four gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Paris

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The face of U.S. men's track and field is reminding everyone that that is still the case.

Noah Lyles is the overwhelming favorite to win the 200-meter race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (he's even going for the world record), and he's very likely to medal in the 100-meter, as well.

The 27-year-old Gainesville, Florida, native has yet to bring home Olympic gold (he earned bronze in the 200-meter in 2021), but he tore it up in the world championships recently to make himself a force to be reckoned with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Noah Lyles holding American flag

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning silver in the men's 60m final during day one of the World Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1. (Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Lyles has taken home six golds in worlds, including three last year in Budapest (100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter relay). Understandably, he's confident in what he can do in Paris.

So, prior to heading out on Team USA's boat for the Opening Ceremony, he put one word on his fingernails: "ICON."

Lyles garnered controversy last year when he quipped that NBA champions cannot call themselves "world champions," but despite receiving backlash, he stuck to his guns.

Now, he's trying to make history by hopefully winning four gold medals, as he has also thrown his name in the hat for the 4x400-meter relay, in which he won silver at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March.

Noah Lyles running 60-meter

Noah Lyles of Team United States competes in the men's 60m heats on day one of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

OPENING CEREMONY NODS TO HEADLESS MARIE ANTOINETTE, MÉNAGE À TROIS RECEIVE MIXED REACTIONS

"When you want to talk about being the greatest, that’s what you have to achieve. So, I announced that that is a goal of mine to complete; why not do it on the biggest stage, the Olympics?" Lyles told Fox News Digital earlier this year.

However, the aforementioned world record in the 200-meter is his "dream goal."

"It’s the first world record that I kind of put up as ‘I want that to be mine,’" Lyles said. "The 100, I’ve still been learning, but the 200 is my favorite event, and it’s the time I’ve put the most into. So, when I look at it, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s the world record I want to be mine first.’"

Noah Lyles competes in race

Noah Lyles competes in the men's 200-meter semifinal during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on June 28. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Current record holder Usain Bolt ran his 19.19 at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Lyles' current personal best is 19.31, the third-fastest ever and current U.S. record. 

He ran a personal-best 9.81 100-meter last week at a Diamond League meet.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.