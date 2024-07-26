Opening ceremony nods to headless Marie Antoinette, ménage à trois receive mixed reactions

The Opening Ceremony is underway for the Paris Olympics, and heads were turned early on.

In between listing all of the countries participating in the Games, there have been several performances that represent France's history and culture.

Well, shortly after Lady Gaga's performance, the ceremony included a headless Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to the French Revolution, married to Louis XVI.

After being found guilty in a trial in 1793, Marie Antoinette was famously sentenced to death by means of the guillotine.

The nod to the queen received plenty of reaction.

Another post, written in French, translated to, "Up until then, I thought it wasn't bad, but the guillotined Marie-Antoinette at the window singing It'll be OK, with the blood fireworks at the end, it's [atrocious]..."

One more post was translated to it being "despicable."

Said in a separate post in French, "Red card to the morbid representation of Marie-Antoinette guillotined in a window of the Palais de Justice in Paris. We have abolished the death penalty and... we celebrate it in front of the whole world..."

The headless queen transitioned right into a performance by the French rock band, Gojira.

There was yet another nod to the French lifestyle, though, as the ceremony depicted a ménage à trois.

Like the queen, there was a decent mix of both hilarity and negativity.

The rain has begun to pour down in Paris, but the ceremonies are still ongoing.

Despite the ceremony taking place on Friday, events started as early as Wednesday, including the United States' women's soccer victory over Zambia.

The first gold medal events are on Saturday.

