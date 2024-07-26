Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Opening ceremony nods to headless Marie Antoinette, ménage à trois receive mixed reactions

Marie Antoinette was sentenced to death by the guillotine in 1793

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Opening Ceremony is underway for the Paris Olympics, and heads were turned early on.

In between listing all of the countries participating in the Games, there have been several performances that represent France's history and culture.

Paris in Opening Ceremony

Preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics opening ceremony are underway near the Eiffel Tower on July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Well, shortly after Lady Gaga's performance, the ceremony included a headless Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to the French Revolution, married to Louis XVI.

After being found guilty in a trial in 1793, Marie Antoinette was famously sentenced to death by means of the guillotine.

The nod to the queen received plenty of reaction.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Another post, written in French, translated to, "Up until then, I thought it wasn't bad, but the guillotined Marie-Antoinette at the window singing It'll be OK, with the blood fireworks at the end, it's [atrocious]..."

One more post was translated to it being "despicable."

Said in a separate post in French, "Red card to the morbid representation of Marie-Antoinette guillotined in a window of the Palais de Justice in Paris. We have abolished the death penalty and... we celebrate it in front of the whole world..."

Headless figures

Headless figures depicting the 18th century Queen Marie Antoinette perform along the Seine river embankment outside the Conciergerie, where the queen was held captive during the French Revolution, during the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, 2024. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)

The headless queen transitioned right into a performance by the French rock band, Gojira.

There was yet another nod to the French lifestyle, though, as the ceremony depicted a ménage à trois.

Like the queen, there was a decent mix of both hilarity and negativity.

The rain has begun to pour down in Paris, but the ceremonies are still ongoing.

Despite the ceremony taking place on Friday, events started as early as Wednesday, including the United States' women's soccer victory over Zambia.

A view of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympics rings pictured with national flags of competing countries from the Place du Trocadero ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

A view of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympic rings pictured with national flags of competing countries from the Place du Trocadero ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 21, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

The first gold medal events are on Saturday.

