US soccer legend Abby Wambach dumps agency, calls for CEO's resignation over emails with Ghislaine Maxwell

United States women’s national soccer team legend Abby Wambach announced she is leaving the Wasserman Agency due to its founder being in the Epstein files.

Casey Wasserman, the founder and CEO of Wasserman Agency, exchanged flirtatious emails in 2003 with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman, per documents included in the most recent release by the Department of Justice.

In the exchanges, Wasserman told Maxwell, "I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?" Another exchange showed Maxwell asking Wasserman whether it would be foggy enough during an upcoming visit "so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see you unless they are close up?"

Wasserman responded, "or something like that."

Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup champion and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, announced via Instagram her decision to dump Wasserman.

She also called for Wasserman’s resignation.

"I have left the Wasserman Agency. I read Casey Wasserman’s correspondences in the Epstein files," Wambach wrote in a statement. "I know what I know, and I am following my gut and my values. I will not participate in any business arrangement under his leadership.

"I also need to say this: I’m grateful to my agent, who I’ve known for almost 20 years and trust. Casey should resign. He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to. I am unclear of my next steps. That’s OK with me, I just know where I can’t be."

Wambach wasn’t the only high-profile talent to leave Wasserman, as recording artists Chappell Roan, Chelsea Cutler and more dropped the agency due to the email correspondence.

"I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values," Roan’s statement on Instagram read about her decision to leave Wasserman.

Wasserman claimed to deeply regret his correspondence with Maxwell, who was convicted on five counts of sex trafficking and abuse of minors in 2021. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Wasserman also claims the emails occurred before her "horrific crimes came to light."

"I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," Wasserman said in a statement. "As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing at this time.

