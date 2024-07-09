Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

US Paralympic gold medalist Daniel Romanchuk recalls representing the US on world stage

Romanchuk has also won multiple marathons

Published
American Daniel Romanchuk is one of the top wheelchair-racing Paralympians in the world and proved it on the world stage in 2021 when he took home a gold medal in the 400-meter T54 and a bronze in the marathon T54.

Romanchuk, a Mount Airy, Maryland, native, has had the opportunity to represent the United States several times and reflected on it in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Daniel Romanchuk holds the American flag

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's marathon T54 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium Sept. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

"It’s a huge honor to be able to go to the Games and to represent the U.S. on a world stage," he said in a recent interview. "After everything had sunk in with winning the 400, at first, I was just thankful. Really thankful to God for the opportunities that I’ve had. And to the sponsors, and friends and family, teammates, coaches, everyone who had helped me along my journey."

Romanchuk, who launched Wheels for Change and was a member of the Clif Corps' Athlete Coalition, said he’s training hard to hopefully get a chance to bring back another gold medal from Paris.

Daniel Romanchuk in 2020 Games

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States competes in the Men's 800-meter T54 heat at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium Sept. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"I think one thing I learned from my youth sports program is just give it everything I have in both training and preparation and in the race. And whatever happens, happens. Just do your best and, if I do my best, I’ll be happy with whatever happens."

Romanchuk competed for the U.S. in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro before winning in Tokyo.

Daniel Romanchuk in 2024

Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. celebrates at the podium after the men's wheelchair race during the 2024 TCS London Marathon April 21, 2024, in London. (Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

He’s also picked up several victories on the marathon circuit. He won the Chicago and New York marathons in 2018 and the Boston and London marathons in 2019.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.