Olympics

Paralympian Ezra Frech 'grateful' to have chance to represent USA

Frech nearly medaled in Tokyo Paralympics

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Paralympian Ezra Frech talks importance of repping Team USA Video

Paralympian Ezra Frech talks importance of repping Team USA

American Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech tells Fox News Digital what it means to him to represent the USA on the global stage.

Paralympian Ezra Frech was able to experience representing the United States at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 and nearly took home two medals in the T63 long and high jump events.

Frech, who was born with congenital limb differences and is missing most of his left leg and fingers on his left hand, is likely headed for his second consecutive Paralympics after winning a gold medal in the T63 high jump in the 2023 Paris World Championships and a silver medal in the 2024 Kobe World Championships.

Ezra Frech at the USA media day

U.S. Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

He told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that being able to represent the U.S. on the global stage was a dream come true.

"It was a dream of mine since I was a little kid to represent the red, white and blue," he said. "I mean, this country’s amazing, and I’m grateful for all the opportunities it’s brought me. I’m grateful to be living in the best nation in the world.

"So, I wear a lot of pride representing the red, white and blue. There’s a lot of people who have sacrificed a lot for our freedom, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to compete internationally and then wear USA on my chest. It means a lot to me."

Eza Frech in 2023

Ezra Frech of the United States competes at the Para Athletics World Championships on July 13, 2023, in Paris. (Moto Yoshimura/Getty Images)

Frech, whose Angel City Sports foundation received a grant through the P&G Athletes for Good initiative, just turned 19 and was only 15 when he competed in his first Games. He finished fifth in the high jump and eighth in the long jump.

In the 2023 World Championships, Frech set a world record with his T63 High Jump at 1.95 meters.

He told Fox News Digital it will be up to him alone to bring home the gold from the Summer Paralympics in Paris this time around.

"The truth is, I just gotta keep doing what I’m doing, and I’ll win the gold," he said. "It’s all on me. If I lose this, it’s me. No one else did anything to knock me off my game or there’s no one that can come out there and beat me. The only person that can beat me in Paris is myself."

Sam Grewe and Ezra Frech

Sam Grewe, right, and Ezra Frech are shown at the World Para Athletics Championships on May 21, 2024, in Kobe, Japan. (Moto Yoshimura/Getty Images)

The U.S. Paralympic Team Trials begin on July 18 and run through July 21.

The Paralympics begin Aug. 28 and run through Sept. 8.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.