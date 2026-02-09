NHL star says representing US at Olympics is 'one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA men’s ice hockey star Brady Tkachuk offered a refreshing take on what it meant to him to be able to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Ottawa Senators star’s take was far different from the responses other American Olympic athletes have given and garnered backlash for.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Being able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had," he told reporters during a training session, via KDSK-TV. "Truly grateful to be here and represent the red, white and blue."

Tkachuk was a standout performer when Team USA took the ice in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. The Americans ignited a rivalry with Canada that had long been dormant aside from competitive play on the ice. Political tensions between the two countries last year led to an all-out brawl between players during the tournament.

ISRAELI BOBSLED CAPTAIN OPENS UP ON TEAM OVERCOMING BURGLARY AND VANDALISM TO MAKE HISTORY IN WINTER OLYMPICS

The Olympic matchups were expected to bring the same intensity in Italy, though the gloves may very well stay on.

Tkachuk is one of the handful of NHL stars on Team USA. It’s the first time pro hockey players are allowed to don the Stars and Stripes since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The U.S. roster includes goalies Jeremy Swayman, Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck, forwards Brady Tkachuk, Jack Eichel, J.T. Miller, Matt Boldy, Vincent Trocheck, Matthew Tkachuk, Dylan Larkin, Brock Nelson, Auston Matthews, Jake Guentzel, Tage Thompson, Kyle Connor, Jack Hughes and Clayton Keller and defensemen Zach Werenski, Brock Faber, Noah Hanifin, Charlie McAvoy, Quinn Hughes, Jacob Slavin and Jake Sanderson.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. starts group play against Latvia on Thursday.