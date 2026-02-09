Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

NHL star says representing US at Olympics is 'one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had'

Tkachuk will compete with other NHL stars

Team USA men’s ice hockey star Brady Tkachuk offered a refreshing take on what it meant to him to be able to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Ottawa Senators star’s take was far different from the responses other American Olympic athletes have given and garnered backlash for.

Brady Tkachuk on the ice

Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team United States takes part during training on day two of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 8, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"Being able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had," he told reporters during a training session, via KDSK-TV. "Truly grateful to be here and represent the red, white and blue."

Tkachuk was a standout performer when Team USA took the ice in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. The Americans ignited a rivalry with Canada that had long been dormant aside from competitive play on the ice. Political tensions between the two countries last year led to an all-out brawl between players during the tournament.

ISRAELI BOBSLED CAPTAIN OPENS UP ON TEAM OVERCOMING BURGLARY AND VANDALISM TO MAKE HISTORY IN WINTER OLYMPICS

Team USA practices

Members of the United States men's ice hockey team including Brady Tkachuk, third from right, Auston Matthews, second from right, and United States' Jack Hughes, right, gather around the net during men's ice hockey practice at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Olympic matchups were expected to bring the same intensity in Italy, though the gloves may very well stay on.

Tkachuk is one of the handful of NHL stars on Team USA. It’s the first time pro hockey players are allowed to don the Stars and Stripes since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The U.S. roster includes goalies Jeremy Swayman, Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck, forwards Brady Tkachuk, Jack Eichel, J.T. Miller, Matt Boldy, Vincent Trocheck, Matthew Tkachuk, Dylan Larkin, Brock Nelson, Auston Matthews, Jake Guentzel, Tage Thompson, Kyle Connor, Jack Hughes and Clayton Keller and defensemen Zach Werenski, Brock Faber, Noah Hanifin, Charlie McAvoy, Quinn Hughes, Jacob Slavin and Jake Sanderson.

Brady Tkachuk plays the Flyers

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) tries to get past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The U.S. starts group play against Latvia on Thursday.

