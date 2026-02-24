Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Team USA men's hockey players sing national anthem while partying at famous Miami nightclub

The men's hockey team celebrated at E11EVEN

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Team USA men's hockey players sing national anthem at famous Miami nightclub Video

Team USA men's hockey players sing national anthem at famous Miami nightclub

Team USA men's hockey celebrated their gold medal win at E11EVEN in Miami, Florida, and stopped at one point to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA men’s hockey stars reveled in their gold medal win on Monday night, celebrating across Miami and ending the party at the famous nightclub, E11EVEN.

The entire team was spotted on a double-decker tour bus driving through South Beach. The team had a dinner at an upscale restaurant and then took their talents to E11EVEN. The team had the drinks flowing and the songs blasting through the club’s speakers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players at E11EVEN

Brock Faber, Matthew Tkachuk, and J.T. Miller attend a celebration of the USA Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Gold at E11EVEN Miami on Feb. 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida.   (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

At one point, the players and the rest of the clubgoers sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."

More than 2,000 people were waiting to get into the building. The team was spotted drinking vodka, champagne, tequila and beer through the night. The players reportedly enjoyed more than $150,000 in champagne and helped get the fans around them their fill of the bubbly.

Players revel in their gold medal win

Team USA Men's Hockey  attends a celebration of the USA Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Gold at E11EVEN Miami on Feb. 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck grabbed the mic and asked clubgoers to give his teammates a round of applause. He then led "U-S-A!" chants. Matthew Tkachuk then called Hellebuyck the "savior and secretary of defense."

It was the first gold medal for the U.S. since 1980 – when the "Miracle on Ice" squad defeated Finland to take home the top prize. The team upset the Soviet Union in their semifinal matchup.

Jack Hughes joins the fray

Team USA men's hockey star Jack Hughes enters E11EVEN in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 23, 2026. (Romain Maurice for Fox News Digital.)

Team USA players posed for a photo

Team USA hockey players pose for a photo at E11EVEN in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 23, 2026. (Romain Maurice for Fox News Digital.)

A Team USA jersey

Players sign a Team USA jersey outside E11EVEN in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 23, 2026. (Romain Maurice for Fox News Digital.)

Jack Hughes scored the game-winner in overtime to give the U.S. a 2-1 victory over Canada.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump invited the team to Washington for his State of the Union address. It’s unclear if the team accepted, but Tkachuk suggested to reporters when he arrived back in the U.S. that D.C. was on their schedule this week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

US men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk reflects on Trump's phone call with team
US men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk reflects on Trump's phone call with team

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue