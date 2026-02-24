Team USA men's hockey players sing national anthem while partying at famous Miami nightclub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA men’s hockey stars reveled in their gold medal win on Monday night, celebrating across Miami and ending the party at the famous nightclub, E11EVEN.

The entire team was spotted on a double-decker tour bus driving through South Beach. The team had a dinner at an upscale restaurant and then took their talents to E11EVEN. The team had the drinks flowing and the songs blasting through the club’s speakers.

At one point, the players and the rest of the clubgoers sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."

More than 2,000 people were waiting to get into the building. The team was spotted drinking vodka, champagne, tequila and beer through the night. The players reportedly enjoyed more than $150,000 in champagne and helped get the fans around them their fill of the bubbly.

U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck grabbed the mic and asked clubgoers to give his teammates a round of applause. He then led "U-S-A!" chants. Matthew Tkachuk then called Hellebuyck the "savior and secretary of defense."

It was the first gold medal for the U.S. since 1980 – when the "Miracle on Ice" squad defeated Finland to take home the top prize. The team upset the Soviet Union in their semifinal matchup.

Jack Hughes scored the game-winner in overtime to give the U.S. a 2-1 victory over Canada.

President Donald Trump invited the team to Washington for his State of the Union address. It’s unclear if the team accepted, but Tkachuk suggested to reporters when he arrived back in the U.S. that D.C. was on their schedule this week.