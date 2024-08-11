US, China tie for most gold medals at Paris Olympics

The United States secured its 40th gold medal on Sunday in the last event of the Paris Olympics – the women’s basketball final.

The U.S. women’s basketball team defeated France, 67-66, after overcoming a 10-point deficit in the third quarter. It was the Americans’ eighth straight gold medal in the event and the one it needed to secure a tie for most gold medals at the Summer Olympics.

China also had 40 gold medals in the Olympics. China hit No. 40 thanks to Li Wenwen, who won gold in the women’s 81-kilogram weightlifting. The U.S. stayed within one of China when Jennifer Valente won gold in the women’s omnium.

The United States went back and forth throughout the Games. Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel helped the U.S. secure the first gold for the team last week. The wins piled up over the last two weeks as the red, white and blue found victories in several events, including women’s soccer, men’s golf and much more.

Japan finished with 20 gold medals. France, the host nation, secured 16.

The United States finished with 126 total medals. China had 91 total. Great Britain was third with 65, including 14 gold medals.

Both the U.S. and China had more gold medals than they fared during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The U.S. had 39 gold medals and China took home 38. Japan finished with 27.