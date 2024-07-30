Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

2024 Olympic Games medal counter: Stay up to date on Team USA, other wins

The Americans have a handful of gold medals on their tally

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The Paris Olympics are underway and several medals have already been doled out.

Entering Tuesday, the United States led the way with 20 medals in total. Though only picking up three gold, the Americans have attained eight silver and nine bronze.

Here are the Americans who won medals during the 2024 Olympics so far.

Gold

Jack Alexy and the team

Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel pose after winning the gold medal in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay finals during the Olympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

  • Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel as part of the men’s swimming 4x100 freestyle relay team.
  • Torri Huske in the women’s’ swimming 100-meter butterfly.
  • Lee Kiefer in women’s fencing individual foil.

Silver

Nyjah Huston and Jagger Eaton with their medals

Silver medalist Jagger Eaton, left, and bronze medalist Nyjah Huston after the victory ceremony for the men's street skateboarding event at La Concorde in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard.
  • Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh and Simone Manuel as part of the women’s swimming 4x100 freestyle relay team.
  • Haley Batten in women’s cross-country mountain biking.
  • Gretchen Walsh in women’s swimming 100-meter butterfly.
  • Nic Fink in men’s swimming 100-meter breaststroke.
  • Jagger Eaton in men’s street skateboarding.
  • Katie Grimes in women’s swimming 400-meter individual medley.
  • Lauren Scruggs in women's fencing individual foil.

Bronze

Katie Ledecky medals

Bronze medalist Katie Ledecky poses with her medal in the women's 400m freestyle final at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • Chloe Dygert in women’s road cycling individual time trial.
  • Katie Ledecky in women’s swimming 400-meter freestyle.
  • Carson Foster in men’s swimming 400-meter individual medley.
  • Nyjah Huston in men’s street skateboarding.
  • Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard as part of the men’s gymnastics team final.
  • Emma Weyant in women’s swimming 400-meter individual medley.
  • Luke Hobson in men’s swimming 200-meter freestyle.
  • Ryan Murphy in men’s swimming 100-meter backstroke.
  • Nick Itkin in men’s fencing individual foil.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.