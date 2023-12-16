Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC's Colby Covington says Donald Trump will place belt on him if he wins title bout: 'My biggest role model'

Covington faces Leon Edwards for the welterweight title Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Colby Covington has perhaps the biggest fight of his career Saturday night for multiple reasons.

The 35-year-old will be in the octagon for the first time in almost two years when he faces Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship at UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Covington will be looking to take the title back after losing it to Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision at UFC 268 over two years ago at Madison Square Garden.

Colby Covington flexing

Colby Covington on stage during the UFC 296 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Covington is the underdog in the bout, but he guaranteed a win on the "Full Send Podcast" and already has post-fight plans.

Normally, UFC President Dana White will drape the championship belt onto the winning fighter, but Covington wants Donald Trump to do it.

"I asked Dana, respectfully, could he step to the side and let Donald Trump put it on," Covington, a longtime supporter of the former president, told the podcast. 

"That would mean everything to me, man. I'm his biggest fan, he's my biggest role model. What better way for him to put the belt around me? … Who better than the most famous person on planet Earth, Donald Trump, to give me the belt?"

Convington said Trump will be in attendance.

Colby Covington talks

Colby Covington attends the UFC 296 pre-fight media day Dec. 13, 2023, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.  (Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Covington then used Trump's slogan and tied it to UFC.

"I'm gonna take that belt back, he's gonna take back the White House and we're gonna make America and the UFC great again."

Colby Covington during press conference

Colby Covington on stage during the UFC 296 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Covington enters the bout with a 17-3 career record, having gone 2-2 in his last four fights. Both of those losses were to Usman. 

His last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal, another fighter Trump has supported, at UFC 272 in March 2022.

Edwards, the favorite, is 21-3, having taken the title from Usman at UFC 286 in March in his home country of England.

