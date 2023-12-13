Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC star blasts LeBron James amid national anthem drama: 'You're a coward'

James came under fire for entering USC's arena during the national anthem

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UFC star Colby Covington added to the chorus of criticism of LeBron James after a video surfaced of the Los Angeles Lakers star entering USC’s arena during the national anthem and immediately taking a seat.

Covington made his remarks on Wednesday night as he prepares to take on Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout at UFC 296 over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colby Covington talks

Colby Covington attends the UFC 296 pre-fight media day on Dec. 13, 2023 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. (Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"If you hate America so much, and you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars – leave it. Or come deal with me. Go to China. Go to these sweatshops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay them pennies on the dollar to make your millions.

"F--- you LeBron James. You’re a coward. You’re a spineless coward and you’re a b----."

Orange County Register reporter Luca Evans posted the video on X of James walking into the Galen Center with his younger son Bryce and two of his Sierra Canyon High School teammates. The video showed James entering the arena while the anthem was playing. He was there to watch his son, Bronny, make his debut after a cardiac arrest during the summer.

FORMER NBA PLAYER CHANDLER PARSONS KNEW CLIPPERS WOULD 'FIGURE IT OUT' WITH JAMES HARDEN

LeBron James looks on

Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James looks on during the college basketball game between the Long Beach State 49ers and the USC Trojans on Dec. 10, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

X users noticed that James immediately sat in his chair as "The Star-Spangled Banner" blared on the speakers and failed to remove his hat — which is customary to do during the national anthem. He finally stands toward the end of the video.

He was immediately criticized for allegedly having "zero respect" for the U.S. as well as hating the country because he did not stand for the anthem.

As the video got picked up, Evans pushed back on the criticism.

"As the reporter who took this video, this is gross and completely mischaracterizes the situation," he wrote on X. "LeBron has done this for YEARS in Bronny’s time at Sierra Canyon. It’s objectively the best time to walk in so he doesn’t cause a massive stir. Stop it."

Colby Covington and LeBron James

Colby Covington, left, called out LeBron James on Wednesday night. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James did not play in Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.