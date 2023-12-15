Expand / Collapse search
Longtime UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement: 'Truly blessed'

Palmer was named the Ringcard Girl of the Year Thursday for a sixth time

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Brittney Palmer, arguably the most famous octagon girl in the UFC, announced her retirement Thursday.

Palmer has been with the UFC 16 years, winning the World MMA Award for Ringcard Girl of the Year six times.

She said this weekend's UFC 296 in Las Vegas, headlined by Colby Covington, will be her final event.

She made the announcement at this year's World MMA Awards, where she was named the Ringcard Girl of the Year a fourth consecutive year.

Brittney Palmer

UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer signals the start of a round during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"I truly am honored to accept this award. Thank you to the UFC, Fighter’s Only, and all the fans who voted for me. Well, there’s no better time to say it," she said.

"But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience."

Palmer got a healthy ovation during the announcement.

Brittney Palmer ringside

UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer shows the round during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023, in Vancouver.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"I’ve traveled the world and met some incredible people, and I’ve met some lifelong friends. I will forever appreciate the memories, and I’m so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White and to all the fans for this incredible honor. I’m truly blessed to be a part of this journey. I love you guys."

After her speech, Palmer laid her shorts down on the ground to symbolize her retirement just as fighters lay their gloves down after their final match.

Brittney Palmer IN 2016

UFC Octagon Girl Brittany Palmer introduces the first round during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Golden 1 Center Arena Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Palmer debuted at UFC 125 on New Year's Day 2011 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. She also is an artist who has had her work exhibited in Los Angeles, New York and Milan.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.