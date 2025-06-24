UFC legend yearns for Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon after years of waiting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been nearly four years since Conor McGregor last got into the UFC Octagon.

McGregor fought Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021, roughly six months after coming off a loss to him, but broke his leg, which caused a stoppage in the fight.

The Irishman was slated to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but the fight was surprisingly canceled due to McGregor breaking his toe.

That cancelation was over a year ago, and McGregor still has yet to get in the ring.

But UFC legend Georges St. Pierre is hoping that McGregor can make the comeback once and for all.

"I hope so. When Conor fights, it's good for the sport, good for everyone," St. Pierre told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest in New York this past weekend. "He brought more eyeballs than anyone else in the sport. In terms of promotion, he's the biggest name in mixed martial arts of all time. And I just hope he comes back — if he wants to. If it makes him happy, and it's really what he wants to do, he should do it."

Back in April, McGregor took to social media to state that he would only return if the fight were in a stadium.

Dana White has previously voiced his opposition to hosting fights at stadiums. In September, before UFC 306, White made it clear that hosting a fight at a stadium would come at the expense of the fan experience because of the production challenges.

"When I put on a live event on Saturdays, I want the best in-house experience people can possibly have, and I want the same experience on television," he told the media during a press conference. "I just don’t understand why I would need to do a stadium when, for what? I can get more people in there? It just doesn’t interest me.

"What interests me is putting on the best live event. People always talk about how fast this sport grew — the live event is part of the reason that the sport grew like this."

UFC 306 was hosted at the Sphere in Las Vegas, but White said at the time that it would likely be the last event of its kind.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

