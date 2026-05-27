Spurs' Victor Wembanyama skips media after poor performance in Game 5 loss to Thunder

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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama froze out the media on Tuesday night, following a brutal Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder that resulted in a 127-114 loss.

Wembanyama scored 20 points, but got 12 from the free-throw line. He was 4-of-15 from the field and missed each of the five 3-pointers he shot. He had three blocks and two steals and was minus-8 on the floor. It was his worst game of the series after helping the Spurs to two victories with 41-point and 33-point performances

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After the game, Wembanyama was nowhere to be found.

"He’s got to take more than 15 shots, even with the free throws," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson told reporters after the game. "He’s going to have to score more than 20 points, for sure. ... OKC did a good job. We’ve got to do a better job."

Wembanyama tried to rally his teammates with an impassioned speech after the Thunder opened an 18-point lead. Oklahoma City was able to get the lead up to 20 points before San Antonio was able to cut it to eight.

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However, the Spurs couldn’t get closer to that. San Antonio was only able to score two points in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Thunder blitzed Wembanyama with several defenders, including Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso.

"It's a team defense," Thunder guard Jared McCain said. "We talked about it. We made adjustments to it. We know that when he gets going, their whole team gets going."

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Game 6 is back in San Antonio on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.