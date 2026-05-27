Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NBA Playoffs

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama skips media after poor performance in Game 5 loss to Thunder

Wembanyama scored 20 points but shot 4-of-15 from the field in his worst game of the series against OKC

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama froze out the media on Tuesday night, following a brutal Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder that resulted in a 127-114 loss.

Wembanyama scored 20 points, but got 12 from the free-throw line. He was 4-of-15 from the field and missed each of the five 3-pointers he shot. He had three blocks and two steals and was minus-8 on the floor. It was his worst game of the series after helping the Spurs to two victories with 41-point and 33-point performances

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama dribbling basketball on court against Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama moves on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA playoffs in Oklahoma City on May 26, 2026. (Julio Cortez/AP)

After the game, Wembanyama was nowhere to be found.

"He’s got to take more than 15 shots, even with the free throws," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson told reporters after the game. "He’s going to have to score more than 20 points, for sure. ... OKC did a good job. We’ve got to do a better job."

Wembanyama tried to rally his teammates with an impassioned speech after the Thunder opened an 18-point lead. Oklahoma City was able to get the lead up to 20 points before San Antonio was able to cut it to eight.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shooting against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama in the second half of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on May 26, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (Julio Cortez/AP)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the Spurs couldn’t get closer to that. San Antonio was only able to score two points in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Thunder blitzed Wembanyama with several defenders, including Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso.

"It's a team defense," Thunder guard Jared McCain said. "We talked about it. We made adjustments to it. We know that when he gets going, their whole team gets going."

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs dribbling basketball against Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama moves against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA playoffs in Oklahoma City on May 26, 2026. (Gerald Leong/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 6 is back in San Antonio on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue