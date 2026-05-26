Steelers legend Jerome Bettis says there's 'excitement in the air' as Aaron Rodgers returns for final season

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Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis got what he was hoping for: Aaron Rodgers to play one more season in the black and gold.

The Steelers officially signed Rodgers to a one-year deal worth up to $25 million last week, and Bettis said there is excitement in the air.

"It was hoped, not necessarily expected, was hoped that he would consider coming back for one more year. Now it's an excitement in the air obviously knowing that it is his last year as well. We're in that space where we're excited about the upcoming season," Bettis told Fox News Digital.

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Rodgers told reporters that this upcoming season will be the final season of his illustrious career. Bettis said that the Steelers want to send him off on a high note, and they want to have a great season too.

"You want to send him off well, but you also want to have a great season and look forward to the future. So, there's a lot of excitement around Aaron coming back for his last year," Bettis said.

Last season was Rodgers’ first with the Steelers, and he started 16 games while missing one due to injury. The four-time NFL MVP proved he still had some juice left in the tank, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Before the Steelers signed Rodgers, they drafted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They also have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph as their backup quarterbacks.

Bettis is one of the best running backs in Steelers history. Nicknamed "The Bus," Bettis is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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In 13 seasons in the NFL, with the last 10 with the Steelers, Bettis ran for 13,662 yards and 91 touchdowns while catching 200 passes for 1,449 yards and three touchdowns. He was an integral part of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL win over the Seattle Seahawks, as he ran for three touchdowns during their playoff run.

American Century Championship

Bettis will be playing in the American Century Tournament from July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.

The tournament has raised more than $8 million for regional and national charities. American Century Investments donates 40% of its profits to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and activates fundraising at the tournament to drive direct donations to Stowers each year.

Bettis has been a longtime competitor in the tournament since retiring in 2006. He said it has been "incredible" to see the event grow over the years.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said he is still trying to round into form for the tournament. Bettis said he is trying a new swing and is wondering how it will hold up.

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Bettis said his favorite part of the tournament is interacting with the athletes and having fun with the guys.

"I think the favorite part is really getting to chop it up with the athletes because obviously being retired, you don't get the chance to do that anymore. And so, when you do get a chance to kind of rib guys and have fun with guys like that locker room experience again, it's really fun and exhilarating," Bettis said.

The tournament will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.