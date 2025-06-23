UFC star critical of Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites: 'What happened to America first?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Strickland, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump during his reelection campaign and a former UFC middleweight champion, expressed his issue with the U.S. military’s strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Strickland wondered in a post on social media how the military action in Iran helps the average American.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What happened to America first? Cost of living, staggering wages, inflation," Strickland wrote on X. "How does spending 100s of millions to bomb the desert people help the average America? Regime change?

"I didnt vote for my tax dollars to defend Israel. I voted for my tax dollars to help Americans."

Strickland also urged Trump to not get "involved in Israel’s war." But on Saturday, U.S. military aircraft struck three key nuclear sites in Iran. Trump touted the bombings as a great success that helped hamper Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon.

WNBA CHAMP SEEMINGLY CALLS FOR TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT AFTER US STRIKES IRANIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES

On Monday, Iran attempted to retaliate by firing missiles at the United States’ al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Qatar's foreign ministry called the attack "brazen aggression," but said it had successfully intercepted Iranian missiles.

Trump called Iran’s response "very weak."

Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered," he wrote on Truth Social. "There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was "set free," because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their "system," and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"