WWE star Logan Paul tears triceps during Saturday Night's Main Event, will miss 'number of months'

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Logan Paul suffered a torn triceps injury during his tag team match at Saturday Night’s Main Event over the weekend, WWE announcer Michael Cole announced on "Monday Night Raw."

Cole said that Paul is expected to miss "a number of months" as he works to heal and rehab. It appeared Bron Breakker was going to step in and take Paul’s reign as one-half of the tag team champions.

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Paul was on the receiving end of a front flip attack from Angelo Dawkins, of the Street Profits, during their match for the World Tag Team Championship. It appeared Paul was grabbing his left arm immediately after Dawkins landed on him.

Still, Austin Theory was able to pin Montez Ford and retain the tag titles for The Vision. But Paul was hurt in the ordeal.

Theory was on a tear after he learned that he can still remain a champion. He vowed to take out "every single person that was involved in hurting" Paul. Theory was unleashed and attacked Dawkins and Joe Hendry during the night.

It’s unclear whether The Vision will have another person to take Paul’s spot. Theory already named one person he could see as a potential prospect in an interview last week with Fox News Digital.

Tribal Combat contract signed

For the second time in a month, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu met to sign a contract for a chaotic match that will come. Reigns and Fatu will meet in Tribal Combat at Clash in Italy on Sunday night. The winner will get the World Heavyweight Championship and take over as the head of the table in the family.

Reigns already beat Fatu at Backlash, but Fatu was unsatisfied. Fatu challenged Reigns to Tribal Combat and the champion obliged. Reigns signed the contract to make the match official. The two stared each other down with security guards in between them. Reigns demanded that security leave the ring, noting that Fatu signed a "blood oath" and that he couldn’t "touch him" until Italy.

Reigns said all Fatu had to do was "acknowledge" him, but it was Fatu’s chaos that prolonged them moving onto the "next mission." Fatu disagreed, saying he wasn’t going to be like everyone else. He said Reigns’ status in pro wrestling has only gotten his family so far.

Fatu warned that anything goes in Tribal Combat and that everyone was going to have "consequences." Reigns immediately interrupted Fatu and countered that if Fatu couldn’t "dog walk" him, he was going to "domesticate" Fatu.

The two embraced in the closing moment and took a breath days before the inevitable carnage that is set to take place.

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Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi get their last words in

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar II is set for Clash in Italy after Lesnar made his shocking return to the ring following what appeared to be a retirement at WrestleMania 42.

Lesnar appeared in a video package and made clear he was going to "rule" over Femi at Clash in Italy.

"I didn’t quite get the chance to congratulate you last week on your big victory over me at WrestleMania. Congratulations, Oba. Well done," Lesnar said. "But that victory is going to cost you more than you could ever imagine," Lesnar said. "Now, I’ve had my share of a-- whoopings over the years but none quite like that. It was humbling. You beat my a-- at WrestleMania so bad, I said, that’s it. I’m done.

"But that doesn’t sit very well with me, Oba. It’s not gonna end that way, Oba Femi. Brock Lesnar can take an a-- whooping, but can you? You’re gonna get your a-- kicked by a humbled, retired beast. Brock Lesnar will conquer Oba Femi. I am gonna rule over Oba Femi."

Femi came out and interrupted Paul Heyman, who was talking to the audience about what Lesnar was going to do to Femi at Clash in Italy.

"You said I awoken the beast. Now, what do you think he has awoken in me?" Femi said in the grill of Heyman. "What do you think that four F-5s has awoken in Oba Femi? Don’t worry, Paul, it’s fine. I’m not going to hurt you. As a matter of fact, I need you. I need you alive and well to tell the tale of Brock Lesnar and while you tell that story, you’re going to fast forward to the end, my favorite part, where I retire Brock Lesnar for the second time.

"And I know you Paul, I know you, you’re a sleazebag, you’re going to say, ‘It’s just business. It’s not personal.’ I don’t know about you, Paul, but four F-5s seem very personal to me. So, while you tell that story, this is the final chapter. Deliver me this message to Brock. Tell him that last time, I was fighting to beat him. This time, I’m fighting to kill him."

LA Knight takes aim at King of the Ring

LA Knight finally returned to the ring on Monday for the first time in weeks. It had been a long while since Knight had been in a match or addressed the crowd.

He declared his intention to compete in the Men’s King of the Ring Tournament, which begins next week.

"What that means is I got a shot. I got a shot wearing that crown, the King of the Ring, and when I get that, that means that I go on, I got the shot that I’m aiming for that world heavyweight title. I’m aiming for Roman Reigns," Knight said.

Jimmy Uso came out to address Knight and the two traded barbs about ghosts of The Bloodline’s past. He assured Knight that if he won the King of the Ring Tournament, Knight would have a fair fight against Reigns. But Knight was still uneasy about that possibility.

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