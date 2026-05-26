Chicago White Sox: Munetaka Murakami's Electric MLB Start By The Numbers

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Chicago White Sox rookie infielder Munetaka Murakami isn't off to a plausible start: He's off to a scorching hot one.

Here's Murakami's first 53 games in MLB by the numbers (230 plate appearances):

1: Murakami is first among MLB rookies in home runs (18), RBIs (37), slugging percentage (.540), OPS (.914), runs scored (37) and walks (41). He also leads the White Sox in each of the aforementioned categories, as well as in on-base percentage (.374).

3A: Murakami has tallied three or more hits in four games.

3B: He ranks third among rookies with 1.6 wins above replacement.

3C: Despite the absurd power display, Murakami has hit just three doubles.

4: Murakami's 18 home runs through his first 53 games ties him for the fourth-most homers to start a career over that span, according to MLB.

18: Murakami leads the American League with 18 home runs, which ranks second in MLB as a whole.

37: His 37 RBIs are tied for fourth in the AL.

41: He's fifth in MLB with 41 walks.

48: Murakaki played both first base and third base in Japan (2018-25), but he primarily played the hot corner. However, with the White Sox, he has made 48 starts at first base, three as the team's designated hitter and zero at third base.

76: Of course, the other side to mammoth power can be an enormous number of strikeouts, as Murakami is tied for fourth in MLB with 76 strikeouts.

97: Murakami ranks in the 97th percentile in MLB in average exit velocity (94.0 mph), according to Statcast.

98: He ranks in the 98th percentile of the sport in hard-hit percentage (58.0%) and barrel percentage (20.5%), per Statcast.

139: Murakami's on-base percentage (.374) is .139 higher than his batting average (.235).

155: Murakaki leads the White Sox with a 155 OPS+.

914: His .914 OPS is 12th in MLB.