Manny Fernandez, cornerstone of Dolphins’ perfect 1972 season, dead at 79

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The NFL world is mourning the loss of a standout defensive lineman remembered for his pivotal role in the Miami Dolphins’ historic undefeated 1972 Super Bowl season.

Manny Fernandez, a Dolphins Ring of Honor member and two-time Super Bowl champion, died at 79, the team announced Tuesday. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez," a statement from the Dolphins read.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

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Fernandez spent the entirety of his eight-year professional football career with the Dolphins, helping Miami build its famed "No-Name Defense." He is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the nose tackle position in the NFL.

The unit helped lead the Dolphins to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1971-73, including back-to-back titles in 1972 and 1973.

"His consistent and selfless contributions on the field were instrumental to the Dolphins' success throughout the early 1970s, particularly in the team's three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, in which he produced some of the most memorable defensive performances in the history of the game," the Dolphins' statement continued.

Fernandez was dominant during the Dolphins’ Super Bowl win over Washington following their undefeated 1972 season. That team also included stars such as Bob Griese, Nick Buoniconti and Larry Csonka.

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Fernandez’s dominance in Super Bowl VII was so overwhelming that even the game’s MVP believed the game's top individual honor could have gone elsewhere.

"They weren't double-teaming Manny, which most of the other teams we played in the division did during the season," he said. "Manny was in their backfield the whole day just doing whatever he wanted to do. Maybe I should have shared the MVP with Manny."

An undrafted free agent out of Utah in 1968, Fernandez was inducted into the Dolphins’ Ring of Honor in 2014.

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"Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and teammates as we remember one of the best players in Dolphins history," the team's statement concluded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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