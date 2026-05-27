Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Golden Knights book trip to Stanley Cup Final after controversial coach firing

Vegas fired Bruce Cassidy and hired John Tortorella with just eight games left in the regular season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Vegas Golden Knights punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in its short history on Tuesday night as they swept the Colorado Avalanche 4-0.

The Golden Knights accomplished the feat after making a bizarre move toward the end of the regular season. Vegas made the abrupt move of firing head coach Bruce Cassidy and replacing him with John Tortorella with just eight games left in the regular season.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

John Tortorella

Vegas head coach John Tortorella's refusal to speak to the media after Game 6 against the Anaheim Ducks is costing him and the team more than they probably expected. (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Vegas won seven of its last eight games of the season, only losing in a shootout to the Seattle Kraken. The surge helped the team solidify a spot in the playoffs. They later defeated the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks in six games each on their way to knocking off the Western Conference’s top seed, the Avalanche.

"It's by far our best game," Tortorella said after the Game 4 win. "(Checking is) something we've been concentrating on, and I think we've gotten better and better through the rounds. But tonight's game was our best checking effort, and that's a hell of a hockey team we played over there."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vegas Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella watching game action during NHL playoff game.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella watches during the first period of Game 1 in the Western Conference finals against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on May 20, 2026. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Mark Stone and Cole Smith scored in the Golden Knights’ 2-1 win.

Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart made 20 saves and believed that the team’s defense was frustrating Colorado.

"I think once we scored that first goal, in the second and third period we just kind of locked it down and kept pressure on them," Hart said. "We did a great job. We had some huge blocks tonight."

Tortorella is now four wins away from picking up the second Stanley Cup title of his career. He guided the Tampa Bay Lightning to the championship in 2004 but hasn’t been back since.

Vegas Golden Knights players Colton Sissons, Tomas Hertl, and Jack Eichel celebrating on ice.

Vegas Golden Knights centers Colton Sissons, Tomas Hertl and Jack Eichel celebrate after winning Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Colorado Avalanche in Las Vegas on May 26, 2026. (John Locher/AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrating on ice in Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after winning Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Las Vegas on May 26, 2026. (John Locher/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Vegas will meet the winner of the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue