UFC

Conor McGregor reveals 'only' condition for UFC return nearly a year after being sidelined with toe injury

McGregor's fight against Michael Chandler in June was called off after a training injury

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Conor McGregor has long touted his return to the octagon after his first attempt last June came to an unfortunate end due to a training injury. 

But despite his last fight being almost four years ago and his newfound interest in politics, the famous fighter is seemingly interested in making another attempt at a comeback – under one condition. 

The UFC fighter took to social media on Tuesday following the success of WrestleMania 41, which was held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, to offer his one stipulation of returning to the sport.

Conor McGregor speaks to the media

MMA fighter Conor McGregor smiles during the presentation of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Marbella on July 18, 2024. (Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images)

Host a UFC fight at a stadium.

"I’ll only come back to a stadium," he wrote in a post on X. 

While fans of the sport responded positively to the post, UFC CEO Dana White would likely not share the same reaction. 

White has previously voiced his opposition to hosting fights at stadiums. In September, before UFC 306, White made it clear that hosting a fight at a stadium would come at the expense of the fan experience because of the production challenges. 

Dana White at UFC 303

Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, June 29, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

"When I put on a live event on Saturdays, I want the best in house experience people can possibly have, and I want the same experience on television," he told the media during a press conference. "I just don’t understand why I would need to do a stadium when, for what? I can get more people in there? It just doesn’t interest me. 

"What interests me is putting on the best live event. People always talk about how fast this sport grew – the live event is part of the reason that the sport grew like this." 

UFC 306 was hosted at the Sphere in Las Vegas, but White said at the time that it would likely be the last event of its kind. 

McGregor, 36, last fought in 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the fight. He was slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, but the fight was called off after he broke his toe during training. 

Conor McGregor at Knucklemania V

Conor McGregor takes part in a KnuckleMania V boxing news conference, Jan. 23, 2025, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After sharing the conditions of his return, McGregor called out Chandler in a separate post, stating the two had "unfinished business." 

Chandler responded with a post of his own, only further fueling speculation. 

