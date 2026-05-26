Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski sets MLB record for pitches over 100 mph in dominant start

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It may not officially be summer until June 21, but Milwaukee Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski has already brought the heat.

Misiorowski lit up the radar gun during the Brewers’ 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at American Family Field, throwing 57 pitches of at least 100 mph. The 24-year-old set the MLB record for most pitches thrown over 100 mph in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008.

"That's what I do," Misiorowski said. "I throw hard."

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Misiorowski was dominant, as he allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings while striking out 12 hitters. Nine of his strikeouts came on fastballs that were over 100 mph.

Misiorowski reached 101 mph on 40 of his 96 pitches. He got to 102 mph on 22 pitches and had nine of at least 103. His top velocity was 103.4 mph, which he reached three times.

The first six pitches of Misiorowski’s start were at least 103 mph, but he was not at all surprised.

"I feel like that’s how it should be every day," Misiorowski said. "I feel like that’s where I’m at. I feel like that’s just my normal."

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene held the previous record for most 100 mph pitches in a game when he threw 47 against the Cardinals on Sept. 17, 2022.

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Brewers manager Pat Murphy had high praise for Misiorowski’s performance.

"Magnificent," Murphy said. "One of the best performances I've seen in a long time."

For Misiorwski, the start has embodied his incredible start to the season. In 11 starts, he has a 5-2 record with a 1.83 ERA in 64 innings, while striking out 100 hitters compared to 19 walks.

In five starts this month, Misiorowski has allowed just one run and 11 hits while striking out 49 and walking six over 31 1/3 innings. When the Cardinals scored their lone run in the sixth, it snapped Misiorowski's streak of consecutive scoreless innings at 29 1/3.

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That represented the third-longest streak of shutout innings in Brewers history. Teddy Higuera had 32 straight scoreless innings in 1987, and Freddy Peralta had 30 last year.

Misiorowski hasn't allowed an extra-base hit in six straight starts since giving up a double to Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers on April 19.

The Brewers (31-20) will look to keep things rolling when they play the Cardinals (29-23) in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.