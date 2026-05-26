Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl RB Josh Jacobs arrested on multiple domestic abuse charges

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Three-time Pro Bowl and former NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Hobart-Lawrence, Wisconsin, police department and booked on five domestic abuse-related charges, police said in a statement.

Police arrested Jacobs and booked him into Brown County Jail on charges of ...

Battery — domestic abuse.

Criminal damage to property — domestic abuse.

Disorderly conduct — domestic abuse.

Strangulation and suffocation.

Intimidation of a victim.

Strangulation and suffocation is a felony offense, according to Brown County Jail records. The other four charges are misdemeanors.

Jacobs’ arrest stems from an incident that occurred Saturday, according to police, who were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at 8:37 a.m.

KADARIUS TONEY, CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL HERO, ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STRANGLING A WOMAN

Police had no further statement on the arrest or the investigation that led to it.

Jacobs, 28, has retained legal representation and is denying that he's done anything wrong.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public," reads the statement from David Z. Chesnoff and Clarence Duchac, who are representing the player.

"We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

And, of course, the next stop in the process is getting the Green Bay Packers and NFL to address the matter. So here it is:

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said through a spokesman.

The Packers, meanwhile, released a statement to The Athletic that also claimed awareness of the matter and little else.

"We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment," the Packers said.

This, of course, is all bad news for Jacobs at the moment.

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Guilty or not, his name is obviously now associated with domestic abuse in the court of public opinion and what happens in the court of law, well, we'll see.

Jacobs, by the way, has re-established himself as one of the NFL’s premier running backs during his time with the Packers, making him a fan and coaching staff favorite.

In his first season with Green Bay in 2024, Jacobs rushed for 1,329 yards and a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns while adding more than 300 receiving yards and another score. He earned his third career Pro Bowl selection and became a centerpiece of coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, helping the Packers maintain one of the league’s more balanced attacks.

His 15 rushing touchdowns tied for the third-most in a single season in franchise history, and the Packers viewed his signing as a major upgrade after moving on from longtime starter Aaron Jones.

Before arriving in Green Bay, Jacobs spent five seasons with the Raiders organization after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

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He made an immediate impact as a rookie, rushing for 1,150 yards and earning Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year votes. He finished second in that balloting.

The best season of Jacobs’ career came in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, when he led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage. That breakout season earned him first-team All-Pro honors and his second Pro Bowl selection while making him the first Raiders running back since Marcus Allen to win the NFL rushing title.

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