CoCo Guaff reveals she was involved in 'mini' car wreck during trip to French Open match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis star Coco Gauff’s trip to Roland Garros for her French Open opener took a frightening turn.

"We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today," Gauff told TNT Sports on Tuesday with a laugh after defeating fellow American Taylor Townsend in the opening round in Paris.

Gauff continued recounting the hectic trip to Roland Garros, saying, "We ran into a pole. You could feel the impact. I spilled my juice all over the car."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gauff ultimately had to find alternative transportation to make it to Roland Garros. Once she safely arrived on the iconic red clay, she advanced to the second round with a straight-sets victory over Townsend, 6-4, 6-0, to set up a Thursday matchup with Egypt’s Mayar Sherif.

ARYNA SABALENKA CALLS ON PLAYERS TO BOYCOTT GRAND SLAMS IF THEY DON'T GET HIGHER SHARE OF TOURNAMENT REVENUES

"The car was not drivable. So we ended up taking a taxi," Gauff added.

Gauff started her match earlier than expected when there was a retirement in another match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"And then right before I went onto court, my dress got stuck, so my physio was in the bathroom trying to help me take it off," Gauff said. "It was an eventful day. But I feel like whenever that happens, it lets you not think about the match too much. I'm just happy to be here in one piece."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s French Open final to capture the second Grand Slam title of her career. She won her first at the 2023 U.S. Open in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.