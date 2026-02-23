Flavor Flav invites US women's hockey team to Las Vegas for Olympic celebration after Trump snub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hip-hop artist Flavor Flav wants to throw a party in Las Vegas for the United States women’s hockey team after winning Olympic gold over Canada in the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

And it appears he’s doing so after seeing President Donald Trump’s invitation to the team for his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, which the team declined as they cited "previously scheduled academic and professional commitments."

Flavor Flav, whose real name is Williams Jonathan Drayton Jr., shared the formal invitation that was sent to USA Hockey.

"I am reaching out on behalf of Flavor Flav. First, massive congratulations on the gold!!" the email he shared on X read. "We saw the story about the men’s invite to the White House, and the not quite invite for the women’s team. Flav recently posted on social media an idea and invite for the women’s hockey team to Las Vegas for a real celebration. He always stands behind everything he says and does. If there is an interest for the team to come to Las Vegas and celebrate with Flav – we will figure it out on our end and make it a lovely experience."

The "not quite invite" the email is likely referencing refers to Trump’s phone call with the men’s hockey team on Sunday after their gold-medal victory over Canada, which came in similar overtime fashion as the women on the Olympic stage.

Trump invited the men’s hockey team to the State of the Union address, where he added, "I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that."

Trump also joked, "I do believe I probably would be impeached," if he didn’t invite the women’s team as well as the men.

The women’s team declined the invitation one day after Trump’s call.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," USA Hockey told NBC News. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.

"They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the women’s team turning down the invitation by Fox News Digital.

Flavor Flav’s original social media post said that he would "do some nice dinners and shows and good times" with the team, while hoping that "a hotel and airline" could help him out to celebrate their accomplishments. He also wanted to "invite my Bobsled + Skeleton team too," which won a record six Olympic medals in bobsled.

Meanwhile, the men’s hockey team arrived in Florida on Monday hours after winning their gold medal. They flew to Miami International Airport where the festivities would immediately begin. They are expected to be at E11VEN MIAMI nightclub later Monday night.

FLAVOR FLAV HELPS US OLYMPIC ATHLETE PAY RENT AFTER CRIES FOR HELP ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"We’re gonna celebrate for a few days," Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Sunday in Milan, told reporters at the airport.

Now, this isn’t the first time Flavor Flav wanted to celebrate an American athlete, having helped Olympian discus thrower Veronica Fraley pay her rent as she struggled financially before representing the U.S. in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I gotchu, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO!" Flavor Flav posted on X under her post.

While Flavor Flav got the ball rolling on that for Fraley, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis great Serena Williams, also pitched in to help, posting a receipt for over $7,000 sent to Fraley. Flavor Flav claimed that, because 10 million people saw her tweet, her rent was "paid off for the year."

As for the women's hockey team, they head back home with some ready to get back into their pro careers, with the Professional Women's Hockey League resuming its schedule on Thursday night. The NHL will begin games on Wednesday night for the second half of the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.