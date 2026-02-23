NFL veteran announces retirement in shocking offseason move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An eight-year NFL veteran who started 16 games last season has shockingly called it quits for his career.

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman announced his decision on Instagram on Monday, saying he is "ready for my next chapter."

"This game has given me so much – lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever. I’ve poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud."

Bozeman, 31, shared pictures from his time with the Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens over his eight years in the league. He saw many different coaches and teammates across three franchises, and he acknowledged them all as well as their fans.

"Thank you to every teammate, coach, and fan I was blessed to cross paths with along the way," he wrote.

Bozeman also showed his love for his family, including his three children: Brody, Bailey and Boone. He also called his wife, Nikki, "unbelievable," calling her his "ride or die from the very beginning," and adding "I couldn’t have done any of this without you!"

Bozeman finished off his post with a quote he heard during his career.

"’Every career – no matter how decorated – ends in a trash bag,’" he wrote. "The game moves on. Someone fills your spot. I’m just thankful God gave me the chance to take the ride."

Bozeman said that the next chapter will be "life at the farm," as the Alabama native and former Crimson Tide lineman completed his caption with "Roll Tide."

Bozeman was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, where he played in 14 games in Baltimore with one start. Then, head coach John Harbaugh gave him the nod as the team’s starting left guard for the next two seasons, starting all 16 games in each of them, before shifting to center in 2021.

With his rookie deal up after that season, Bozeman landed with the Panthers, spending the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with the franchise, where he was the team’s starting center.

Finally, Bozeman teamed up with his old coach’s brother, Jim Harbaugh, as he signed with the Chargers to revamp their own line. He signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the team in 2025, but he won’t be seeing that through now.

Instead, the Chargers will have a spot to fill on an offensive line that struggled mightily after losing star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt with season-ending injuries in 2025.

Tyler Linderbaum, an ex-Ravens center, will be a hot commodity on the free agent market, and could see interest from Los Angeles now that Bozeman has retired.

