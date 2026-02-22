New Japan Pro-Wrestling set for first US show of 2026 with major names set to compete

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is one of the top pro wrestling companies around the globe and it is looking to build upon its influence in the U.S. with its upcoming show this week.

The New Beginning will take place Friday in Trenton, New Jersey, at the CURE Insurance Arena and fans eager to take in strong-style pro wrestling will be able to see a loaded card.

Rocky Romero, a longtime NJPW wrestler and ambassador who also performs for AEW, told Fox News Digital that having the show in Central New Jersey was a perfect spot because of its location in between New York City and Philadelphia.

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling, obviously, has been doing shows for the last seven years in the United States, all over. Usually we hit New York and Philadelphia – we found a spot right in the middle in Trenton, New Jersey," he said. "I think it’s a good place to appeal to both markets and I think just overall, the excitement of coming back to the East Coast, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it’s really an event unlike any other. The hard-hitting style of Japanese professional wrestling here on American soil. There’s nothing like it."

There are several big names set to compete on the card.

David Finlay will take on Fred Rosser in a singles match, Ricochet will defend the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) National Championship against Taiji Ishimori, NJPW world TV champion El Phantasmo will defend his title against Kosuke Takeshita, International Wrestling Grand Prix (IWGP) women’s champion Syuri will take on Ring of Honor (ROH) women’s world champion Athena and AEW star Andrade El Idolo will challenge IWGP global heavyweight champion Yota Tsuji for his title – just to name a few.

The set of matches in New Jersey is a part of NJPW’s strategy of further expanding into the U.S. It’s the first time since July that the promotion has had a show in the U.S.

But increasing interest in NJPW from American pro wrestling fans has been one of the goals for the company since the mid-2010s, Romero said.

"It’s always been the goal of New Japan since 2017-2018 to grow internationally," he explained. "They are the No. 1 wrestling promotion in Japan and all of Asia. So, it only makes sense to come to America and expand the product globally. A few years ago, maybe 10 years ago, there was no way to watch New Japan Wrestling but now it’s so easy. NJPWworld.com, you can just log in and it’s like $9 per month and anybody can watch from anywhere around the world.

"I think the mission now is to really take New Japan just further globally. And not only in the United States, but you’re looking at other places like now going to China, Australia is always there, the United Kingdom, possibly Germany. So, there’s different markets all around the world that I would be very interested in seeing the New Japan product."

While Romero brought up streaming as one way to expand the way wrestling fans can get to the NJPW product, he stressed that partnerships with AEW and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) have also been valuable to New Japan.

The pro wrestling fan’s menu of options keeps increasing each year. The average pro wrestling fan could watch a show at least six days a week. Romero said, while that’s true, New Japan brings a different style of wrestling to the table.

"New Japan just brings something different," he told Fox News Digital. "I think the presentation feels similar to a big boxing match. When I used to watch as a kid like a (Mike) Tyson pay-per-view on HBO or something like that. It feels like that. I think bringing that flavor, and honestly the athleticism of our talent is just not comparable to anyone. And as well, just the style is just more focused on the in-ring. We do have great characters as well but it’s just our guys just take it to the next level in physicality and emotion.

"I think it’s just the way it’s presented just feels like, wow, this is something that’s really cool. A lot of fans that I think are casual fans who are used to watching North American professional wrestling, the first time they watch New Japan, they’re just kind of hooked – the energy of the crowd."

Romero knows New Japan well.

He got his start in New Japan in 2010 after he made appearances in CMLL, Ring of Honor and Lucha Libre AAA World Wide. He recalled to Fox News Digital his debut in New Japan, going from performing in gymnasiums to a packed arena at just 20 years old.

"My first and biggest memory was my debut match in the Tokyo Dome in front of 50,000 people. And, you know, I’m just a kid. I’m a kid. And walking down the long ramp and seeing the sea of people, I remember somebody telling me like, ‘When you go out there, don’t look up too quick because you’re gonna see a bunch of people and you’re probably gonna get freaked out.’

"And I couldn’t help but look up and there was a sea of people and I was freaked out. I was like, oh my gosh, this is really real and it’s really happening."

Since then, Romero has built up his relationship with New Japan and is now a "bridge builder" between the company and other wrestling cultures in North America. In AEW, he’s teaming up with Trent Beretta and they are aligned with the Don Callis Family faction.

He suggested to Fox News Digital he’s relishing in his roles with the two pro wrestling companies.

"What’’s cool about it is AEW, especially Tony Khan, has so much respect and so much love for New Japan and New Japan has always been supportive of AEW," Romero said. "I think it’s a partnership that really works and obviously it’s an essential partnership when you’re going against someone who has such a huge market share in WWE. So, I think it’s very strategic and now that we’ve thrown CMLL into the mix, these three big promotions really working fluidly together and working on storylines that cross all three promotions and having talent go from each company and champions.

"I think the people who make out the most in this are fans because the fans get to see these dream matches and these dream situations. I think the fans are the ones who are winning the most on this."