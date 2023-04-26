Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves
T'Wolves' Anthony Edwards cited for assault for allegedly striking 2 women with folding chair after Game 5

Edwards was swinging a chair before running to the locker room

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has been charged with assault after his actions following a Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena Tuesday night. 

Edwards had a chance to send the game to overtime with the last shot of the game. He missed on a clean look. The Nuggets won the series four games to one, and Edwards was clearly frustrated with himself after missing the shot. 

He was waving around a folding chair as he went to the tunnel toward the locker room. And two women working at Ball Arena told the Denver Police Department he struck them while swinging the folding chair. 

Anthony Edwards looks on court

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets April 25, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.  (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after the game Tuesday night," Denver Police told Fox News Digital. "It was reported to Denver Police that while Edwards was walking from the court to the locker room at the conclusion of the game, he swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time. Both women were injured, and, at the time, it was reported that the injuries were not serious."

The Timberwolves released a statement about the incident.

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment," the Timberwolves' statement said. 

It was a frustrating end to the season for Minnesota. The Timberwolves went back and forth with Denver all night before that final shot Edwards missed. 

Anthony Edwards layup

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves lays in a basket during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 25, 2023, in Denver, Colo.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Edwards finished the night with 29 points on 13 of 27 shooting, though he was 0-for-6 from 3-point territory, including the shot at the final buzzer. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists with two blocks. 

The 21-year-old earned his first All-Star bid this season, averaging a career-high 24.6 points on 45.9% shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the regular season. 

He was even better in the series against the Nuggets, dropping an average of 31.6 points per game with 5.2 assists, five rebounds, 1.8 steals and two blocks. 

Anthony Edwards dribbles

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball down court against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter in Game 5 of the first round of NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena April 25, 2023, in Denver, Colo.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Like last season, the Timberwolves were unable to advance past the first round. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.