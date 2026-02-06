Brantley Gilbert shares why he's performing at Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music singer Brantley Gilbert was tapped to perform at Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show" on Sunday to counter against Bad Bunny’s spectacle at Super Bowl LX.

Gilbert will be one of four singers at the Turning Point USA event. Kid Rock is the headliner along with Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. Gilbert has been singing professionally since 2007 and released his debut album in 2009.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He may not be a household name for some Americans and football fans. He addressed those who were asking who he was and why he was performing at the event.

"I’m a songwriter who grew up, and still lives in Jackson County, GA, whose goal in the music business was to sell out the local theater a few miles from my house and somehow make my living writing songs," he said in a statement. "I’m a recovering addict with the history of all the bad choices that come with it. I’m not proud of those choices, but I am proud of the choice I’ve made to live in another direction.

"I share my story through my music, in hopes that it may help and inspire others in their darkest hour. I’m a Christian, and I love our country, despite its flaws. I’ve dedicated part of my life to the men and women who fight for it, and the families of those who gave their life for it. Above all, I’m a proud husband and father of three."

EX-ESPN STAR SHARES THE 'DISTURBING' THING ABOUT BAD BUNNY PERFORMING AT SUPER BOWL LX

Gilbert added that he wanted to perform for his children and that it’s been more than 20 years since a country music singer had been asked to sing at halftime of the Super Bowl.

"We’re celebrating 250 years as a country, and it’s been more than 20 years since a country artist has been asked to play the Super Bowl halftime show. I respect that some people may see this differently, but I’m not playing this show to be divisive. I was offered this opportunity and imagined my kids watching their daddy perform at halftime during the biggest game in American football. Everything I do, I do for them.

"The way I treat people isn’t conditional based on what our differences may be. I believe "united we stand, divided we fall," and my prayer for our country is that we stand united."

He said he was looking forward to putting on an epic show Sunday.

Turning Point USA said the show will air live on YouTube, X and Rumble in addition to other conservative news outlets.

Andrew Kolvet, TPUSA’s spokesman, previously told Fox News Digital that the broadcast will be meant to provide families a different viewing option that will give the viewer an immersive and high-energy experience.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"'The All-American Halftime Show' is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom," Kolvet said. "… We can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too."