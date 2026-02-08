Trump critics take issue with Green Day's Super Bowl LX performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Day rocked Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of Super Bowl LX as the NFL honors Super Bowl MVPs of the past.

The punk rock band played "Holiday" and "American Idiot" – two of their most political songs – for fans who were trickling in before kickoff. However, the band refrained from taking jabs at President Donald Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during their performance.

NFL and Green Day fans who tuned into the performance were hoping that the group would have more criticism for Trump and his administration with millions watching around the world.

One X user wrote that it was "b---h move" to avoid any politics.

"Green Day skipping the entire middle of ‘American Idiot’ with the ‘anti maga’ lyrics when they had the chance to sing it in front of millions during the current political state of our country is such a bitch move sorry," the X user wrote.

Another X user shared similar sentiments.

"Green Day could've blown that s--- up more than just by doing two political songs and cutting out the sauce from them," they wrote on X.

One user wrote that Green Day failed to do anything "meaningful."

"Green Day turning out to be performative losers was a pretty big disappointment," the person wrote. "They talk a whole bunch of talk but when given the opportunity to play at the biggest event in America they don't f---ing say ANYTHING meaningful. What a complete joke of a band"

Some BlueSky users were just as annoyed with the band.

"'American Idiot' still shreds but Green Day skipped the ‘sieg heil to the president’ part of ‘Holiday;’ Roger Goodell must've told Billie Joe there's a sniper trained on him from the rafters," one person wrote on the platform.

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe added, "Green Day ruled, though I was hoping they were going to play the second verse of 'American Idiot.'"

Green Day’s performance ahead of the Super Bowl didn’t appear to be enough.

The band played at a pregame party Friday night at Pier 29 in San Francisco, where frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a strong statement against ICE agents.

"To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your s----y-a-s job. Quit that s----y job you have," Armstrong said during the show.

"Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f-----g habit. Come on this side of the line."

Armstrong also said the performance "goes out to Minneapolis" amid the protests and shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He also changed lyrics of "Holiday" from "the representative from California has the floor" to "the representative from Epstein Island has the floor."

Armstrong has been critical of the president in the past. He has likened Trump to Hitler, and the band frequently changes the line "I’m not part of a redneck agenda" from its 2004 hit "American Idiot" to "I’m not part of the MAGA agenda" in more recent live performances.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.