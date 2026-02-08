Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Super Bowl LX

Trump critics take issue with Green Day's Super Bowl LX performance

Trump critics wanted Green Day to criticize the president on the Super Bowl stage

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III hopes Bad Bunny's halftime show unites fans Video

Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III hopes Bad Bunny's halftime show unites fans

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tells Fox News Digital he's not worried about Bad Bunny making a political statement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Day rocked Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of Super Bowl LX as the NFL honors Super Bowl MVPs of the past.

The punk rock band played "Holiday" and "American Idiot" – two of their most political songs – for fans who were trickling in before kickoff. However, the band refrained from taking jabs at President Donald Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during their performance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Billie Joe Armstrong on the stage

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 (Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images)

NFL and Green Day fans who tuned into the performance were hoping that the group would have more criticism for Trump and his administration with millions watching around the world.

One X user wrote that it was "b---h move" to avoid any politics.

"Green Day skipping the entire middle of ‘American Idiot’ with the ‘anti maga’ lyrics when they had the chance to sing it in front of millions during the current political state of our country is such a bitch move sorry," the X user wrote.

Another X user shared similar sentiments.

"Green Day could've blown that s--- up more than just by doing two political songs and cutting out the sauce from them," they wrote on X.

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM STOKES SOCIAL MEDIA OUTRAGE BEFORE SUPER BOWL LX

Green Day at Super Bowl LX

Green Day performs before the start of the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

One user wrote that Green Day failed to do anything "meaningful."

"Green Day turning out to be performative losers was a pretty big disappointment," the person wrote. "They talk a whole bunch of talk but when given the opportunity to play at the biggest event in America they don't f---ing say ANYTHING meaningful. What a complete joke of a band"

Some BlueSky users were just as annoyed with the band.

"'American Idiot' still shreds but Green Day skipped the ‘sieg heil to the president’ part of ‘Holiday;’ Roger Goodell must've told Billie Joe there's a sniper trained on him from the rafters," one person wrote on the platform.

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe added, "Green Day ruled, though I was hoping they were going to play the second verse of 'American Idiot.'"

Green Day’s performance ahead of the Super Bowl didn’t appear to be enough.

The band played at a pregame party Friday night at Pier 29 in San Francisco, where frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a strong statement against ICE agents.

"To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your s----y-a-s job. Quit that s----y job you have," Armstrong said during the show.

Billie Joe Armstrong at the Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day looks on from the field before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f-----g habit. Come on this side of the line."

Armstrong also said the performance "goes out to Minneapolis" amid the protests and shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He also changed lyrics of "Holiday" from "the representative from California has the floor" to "the representative from Epstein Island has the floor."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Armstrong has been critical of the president in the past. He has likened Trump to Hitler, and the band frequently changes the line "I’m not part of a redneck agenda" from its 2004 hit "American Idiot" to "I’m not part of the MAGA agenda" in more recent live performances.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue