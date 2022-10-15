Expand / Collapse search
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, eyes potential Week 7 return: reports

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury in Week 4

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NFL under fire over concussion protocol after Tua Tagovailoa's injury Video

NFL under fire over concussion protocol after Tua Tagovailoa's injury

On 'The Story with Martha MacCallum,' former player Jack Brewer discusses the NFL being scrutinized after Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was reinjured despite visibly nursing a head injury.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly cleared concussion protocol and is eyeing a return to the huddle for the team’s Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa had been in concussion protocol since he suffered a scary head injury in the team’s Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury was amplified because of an injury he had suffered four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills, where he wobbled off the field. Tagovailoa, though, said it was a back injury.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa’s backup, Teddy Bridgewater, was also out of protocol, the Associated Press reported. He had been placed in them during the team’s Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. An ATC spotter alerted officials to pull Bridgewater out of the game due to a possible head injury. 

He didn’t have any concussion symptoms, but officials were concerned about ataxia, which had recently been placed on the "no-go" list last weekend under the revised concussion rules.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, #5, of the Miami Dolphins, passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, #5, of the Miami Dolphins, passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Officials described ataxia as an "abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue." The term replaced "gross motor instability" and has been added to the list of symptoms that would prohibit a player from returning to the game.

Skylar Thompson, the third string, will get the start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Bridgewater will be the backup, and Tagovailoa will be held out.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke glowingly of Thompson on Friday.

Skylar Thompson, #19, of the Miami Dolphins passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Skylar Thompson, #19, of the Miami Dolphins passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"We were really excited to draft him. That was a target of ours that we had on our mind. We didn’t have a plethora of draft selections, so it was easy to hone in on people, and we were targeting him for a long time," he said. "And that being said, he’s exceeded expectations. But he also has lived up to expectations from his play. I didn’t know how he prepared, and I didn’t know how the moments aren’t too big for him. I didn’t know that part. I kind of guessed, but what you saw on tape was a guy that was super-tough."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.