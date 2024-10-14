Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Trump would do better job protecting women's sports, golfer Lauren Miller says

Miller has been outspoken about trans inclusion in women's sports

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Golfer believes Trump would better protect women's sports Video

Golfer believes Trump would better protect women's sports

Golfer Lauren Miller appears on OutKick's "Don't @Me with Dan Dakich" to talk about which presidential candidate would better protect women's sports.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Golfer Lauren Miller said Monday she believes that former President Trump would do a better job protecting women in sports than Vice President Harris if elected president.

Miller, who spoke out about the LPGA Tour’s transgender inclusion policy and made a statement against transgender golfer Hailey Davidson competing in the LPGA Tour’s Q School, appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and agreed with the host that Trump would fight for women.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lauren Miller smiles

Lauren Miller spoke to OutKick's Dan Dakich. (OutKick)

"I’m with you. I think we’re seeing it," Miller said. "Trump has come forward at his rallies and said, ‘Men will not play in women’s sports.’ It’s as simple as that. So, I’m not seeing Kamala do that. I’m not seeing policies come forward that would say otherwise.

"I think Trump’s words speak for themselves."

In his speech at the Republican National Convention in July, Trump took a clear stance on trans inclusion in women’s sports.

"We will not have men playing in women’s sports. That will end immediately," Trump said.

LEXI THOMPSON REVEALS HOW SHE WANTS TO BE REMEMBERED AS FULL-TIME LPGA TOUR CAREER COMES TO END

Hailey Davidson swings

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson watches a shot during the pre-qualifying stage of the LPGA Q-Series. (Riley Gaines/X)

The topic of a ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s and girl’s sports has been one of the more hotly debated issues in American politics over the years.

In April, the Biden administration made major changes to Title IX in the unveiling of new rules aimed at safeguarding LGBTQ+ students and changing the ways in which sexual harassment and assault claims are adjudicated on campus. 

But noticeably missing from those changes was any policy that would prevent schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes competing against women. 

Former President Trump

Former President Trump (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As it stands, at least 24 states have laws barring transgender women and girls from competing in certain women’s or girls’ sports competitions.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.