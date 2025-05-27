Trump threatens to pull federal funding from California over trans athlete controversy at state championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to get local law enforcement involved should California continue to allow a transgender athlete to participate in girls’ sports.

Trump cited the biological male athlete in California who will compete in the girls’ long jump and triple jump in the state championships next week. The athlete recorded a distance of 40-04.75 in the triple jump, compared to the runner-up’s 39-06.00. In the long jump, the athlete recorded a distance of 19-03.50, while the runner-up managed 19-00.75.

The transgender athlete has continued to perform in California under California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) events despite Trump’s executive order to prohibit biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Trump called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a post on Truth Social.

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.’ This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend," Trump wrote. "As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable.

"THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to. The Governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR.’"

Newsom previously talked about transgender participation in girls’ sports back in March with prominent conservative Charlie Kirk.

"The young man who's about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn't happen," Kirk said. "You, as the governor, should step out and say no. Would you do something like that? Would you say no men in female sports?"

TRANS ATHLETE QUALIFIES FOR CALIFORNIA GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AMID FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

"I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair," Newsom told Kirk. "I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you."

Kirk pressed Newsom on whether he would condemn the athlete in question from Jurupa Valley High School after the athlete won another event at the time. Newsom did not directly address the win but said "it’s a fairness issue."

"So, that's easy to call out the unfairness of that," he said. "There's also a humility and a grace. … These poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression. And the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.

"So, both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think, you know, is inherent in you but not always expressed on the issue?"

Newsom further explained his point of view in a press conference on April 2 when asked whether there should be a law to prohibit males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

"And I'm about as transparent about this as anybody out there, particularly in my party, on this, and to the extent someone can and do it in a way that's respectful and responsible and could find a kind of balance, then I'm open to that discussion. ... You're talking about a very small number of people, a very small number of athletes, and my responsibility is to address the pressing issues of our time.

"And this, I think, has been colored in and weaponized by the right to be 10 times, 100 times bigger than it is and so my focus is on a myriad of other issues in this state. And to the extent that someone could find that right balance, I would embrace those conversations and the dignity that hopefully presents themselves in that conversation, meaning the humanity around that conversation, not the politics around that conversation."

Trump, in his Truth Social post on Tuesday, wrote that he would speak with Newsom about it.

"I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!" he wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office and the CIF for comment.

Trump’s administration has already warned the CIF and the athlete’s high school of consequences for allowing the situation. The federation came under additional scrutiny when its officials allegedly forced athletes to remove shirts that read "Protect Girls Sports" at the Southern Sectional prelims on May 10.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.